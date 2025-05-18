Hundreds Of Families Wiped From Civil Registry Due To Israeli Aggression: Gaza Civil Defense

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip confirmed that hundreds of families have been wiped from the civil registry as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

Spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, stated that over 200 people remain missing beneath the rubble of homes bombed by Israeli occupation forces in recent days. He noted that the occupation deliberately targets residential homes in an effort to destroy all aspects of life in Gaza, including through direct bombardment and the dismantling of the health system.

Basal added that many families remain trapped under the rubble, as rescue teams are unable to retrieve them due to the lack of necessary equipment and capabilities, pointing out that thousands of martyrs are still beneath the ruins.

He described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, emphasizing that service systems - both civil defense and health - collapsed entirely amid a total blockade, famine, and severe shortages of resources.

Intense Israeli bombardment of the besieged Strip has resulted in thousands of martyrs and injuries, the majority of whom are women and children, causing an unprecedented humanitarian, health, and environmental disaster and near-total destruction of infrastructure.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have been committing acts of genocide in Gaza, leaving nearly 174,000 people killed or injured - most of them are women and children - with more than 11,000 still missing.