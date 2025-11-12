India Handed Australia A 209-Run Defeat In Women's T20 World Cup -- Cricket For The Blind Nepal Beat Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Team India continued their dominant run, winning their second successive match with a thumping 209-run victory over Australia in the third game of the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup -- Cricket for the Blind in New Delhi on Wednesday. India had started their campaign with a big win over Sri Lanka on the opening day.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 292/4 in 20 overs. Captain Deepika TC B3 led from the front with a blazing 91 off 58 balls, while Phula Saren B3 added a rapid-fire 54 not out off 22 balls. Contributions from Anekha Devi B2 (14), Anu Kumari B1 (14), and Kavya V B1 (12 not out) kept the scoreboard moving. With 52 extras and a 26-run penalty in India's favour, the total became unassailable.

Australia, chasing 293, folded for 57 in 19.3 overs. Despite Chanakan Buakhao's fighting 40 not out, India's bowlers and fielders proved too strong - seven run-outs and disciplined bowling sealed the win.

Deepika TC B3 was named Player of the Match for her allround excellence and leadership.

Earlier, the day began with a high-energy clash between Team Nepal - one of the oldest and most experienced sides in women's blind cricket - and Sri Lanka Women, making their World Cup debut.

Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, posted 87/8 in 20 overs, with B3 Mihirani Dulanjali contributing 23 runs. Nepal's bowlers were clinical - Kanti Yogi led the attack with 3 wickets for 21 runs, while Binita Pun picked up 1 for 11, maintaining tight control throughout.

Chasing 88, Team Nepal cruised to victory in just 5.2 overs, thanks to a sensational innings from Mankeshi Chaudhary, who smashed an unbeaten 61 off 22 balls, including 11 boundaries. Supported by Susma Tamang, Nepal sealed a nine-wicket win emphatically.

Mankeshi Chaudhary was declared Player of the Match for her explosive batting.