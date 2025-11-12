GAMA Healthcare Partners With Verified Market Research For UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAMA Healthcare, a global leader in infection prevention and control products, collaborated with Verified Market Research® (VMR) to gain deeper insights into the emerging market of UV-C disinfection robots. Through the customised“UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Size and Forecast” study, the partnership enabled GAMA Healthcare to identify strategic growth avenues and refine its expansion plans in high-potential markets.

GAMA Healthcare specialises in designing, manufacturing and distributing innovative infection prevention solutions - from antimicrobial wipes and air-filtration devices to mobile isolation rooms. Their mission:“help prevent infections to save and improve lives.”

Amid evolving threats such as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and pandemic-induced demands for advanced disinfection technologies, GAMA sensed a shift: healthcare and life-sciences customers were exploring UV-C robotics as an adjunct to surface cleaning and wipe-based interventions. To remain ahead, they needed rigorous market intelligence - not simply product data, but strategic foresight.

“The pricing and buying options from VMR made the best fit to our needs. We have found actionable insights that are helping us expand into new markets from VMR's report. Fast and quick feedback. Good customer support.”

- Francesco Di Maggio, Business Intelligence Analyst, GAMA Healthcare

This quote reflects GAMA's dual requirement: tactical support (pricing, buying options) and strategic input (market-entry, actionable insights). It shows that for GAMA, the challenge wasn't just what to sell or where, but how to make smart go-to-market decisions in a shifting landscape of disinfection robotics.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

VMR engaged with GAMA Healthcare to deliver a thorough and decision-enabling report on the UV-C disinfection robot market.

Key deliverables included:



Market sizing and segmentation by type (portable vs. stationary) and application (hospital/clinic, biosafety labs, drug-production workshops).

Geographic breakdown across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest-of-world to identify regional growth pockets.

Forecasts and future opportunities, including the impact of COVID-19, regulatory trends and pricing dynamics.

Competitive landscape review and company profiling of key players to inform strategic partnerships or product positioning. Insights that fed GAMA's product portfolio roadmap, market-entry strategies and pricing frameworks.



As a result of the engagement, GAMA was able to accelerate their assessment of new market segments (e.g., drug-production workshops in Asia Pacific), refine product-market fit for UV-C robotics positioned alongside their existing surface disinfectant business, and optimise investment decisions on marketing and sales expansions.

What the Report Covers

The“UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Size and Forecast” study by Verified Market Research® is a comprehensive, decision-enablement tool that goes beyond raw data to uncover actionable insights through to 2032.



Key coverage areas include:



Market segmentation by type (portable vs. stationary robots) and application (hospitals/clinics, biosafety labs, drug-production workshops, others).

Geographic breakdown covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World, with country-level detail.

Competitive benchmarking and company-profile analysis of leading players in UV-C disinfection robotics. Demand trends (e.g., hospital-acquired infection drivers, COVID-19 impact), pricing insights, regulatory and strategic developments.

The analytical depth of the report empowered GAMA Healthcare to align its infection-prevention portfolio with emerging robotics trends and expand into adjacent high-growth segments.

Why GAMA Healthcare Chose Verified Market Research

VMR's reputation as a global authority in business-to-business research provided GAMA with confidence that the study would be rigorous, independent and tailored to their strategic horizon. From the outset, VMR demonstrated strong collaboration: the project scope was refined in tandem with GAMA's business questions, draft findings were iterated based on feedback, and post-delivery support ensured the insights could be applied pragmatically.

The flexible pricing and buying options referenced by GAMA reflect VMR's commercial fairness and client-first mindset. As Francesco Di Maggio put it, the ease of purchase and responsiveness of VMR were key differentiators.

“Fast and quick feedback. Good customer support.”

About GAMA Healthcare

GAMA Healthcare is a UK-based company specialising in infection prevention and control (IPC) products. With over 20 years' experience, its brands are used in more than 70 countries and range from wipes and surface disinfectants to mobile isolation and air-filtration systems.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organisations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry coverage across healthcare, industrials, technology and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy and competitive advantage worldwide.

