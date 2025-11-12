Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAB“Kvartalas“ Publishes Debt To Total Project Cost Ratio Ended 30 September 2025


2025-11-12 11:06:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) publishes debt to total project cost ratio ended 30 September 2025.

From the start of the project until 30 September 2025, EUR 54.6 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 30.1 million by 30 September 2025.

Loan to cost (LTC) ratio as of 30 September 2025 was 42.98%.

On behalf of the Company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

  • LTC_Kvartalas 2025 Q3 (EN)

