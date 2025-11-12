UAB“Kvartalas“ Publishes Debt To Total Project Cost Ratio Ended 30 September 2025
From the start of the project until 30 September 2025, EUR 54.6 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 30.1 million by 30 September 2025.
Loan to cost (LTC) ratio as of 30 September 2025 was 42.98%.
