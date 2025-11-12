Aqua Launches Five New DIY Slime Kits Under Aqua Endless Summer Line Of Toys Products Available Now On Amazon, Walmart, And Aqualeisure

“Our goal was to take slime-making beyond the basics and turn it into a full sensory experience that inspires creativity, curiosity, and confidence in every child,” said Carmen Evola, CEO at Aqua's parent company, Helio Outdoors.“Each kit is crafted to provide an engaging, repeatable activity that kids love and parents trust.”



Mermaid Cove DIY Slime Kit – Dive into an underwater world of sparkling glitter, pastel pearls, and tropical scents. This ocean-themed set transforms slime-making into a magical mermaid adventure complete with resealable jars for repeat play.

Surf's Up DIY Slime Kit – Bring summer vibes home with surfboard charms, dolphins, and fruity scents like banana and pineapple. A beach-inspired STEM craft for endless creative combinations.

Shark Attack DIY Slime Kit – Make waves with bold ocean blues, shark charms, and layered textures. Encourages sensory play, fine motor development, and hands-on learning.

Rainbow Reef DIY Slime Kit – Bright coral colors, mini clownfish charms, and fruity scents combine to create a vibrant reef of creativity and sensory exploration. Turtle Swirl Ice Cream DIY Slime Kit – A dessert-inspired delight featuring chocolate, vanilla, and bubble gum scents plus pastel turtle charms and sweet sprinkles for imaginative fun.



All five kits include non-toxic, kid-safe materials, resealable jars, and mixing tools, making cleanup and storage easy for repeat play. Ideal for children ages six and up, these kits encourage STEM-aligned learning while promoting creativity and confidence through tactile play.

