Dubai World Trade Centre Confirms Readiness Of Dubai Exhibition Centre To Host Mega Global Events In 2026



Phase 1 Dubai World Trade Centre's AED 10 billion Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion is progressing on schedule, in its final stages of delivery and on track for Q1 2026 readiness

The expanded DEC will host two global mega events - Gulfood Global and World Health Expo - in Q1 2026, marking the start of a new era for Dubai's international events landscape

In collaboration with the Roads Transport & Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police, DWTC has implemented an integrated citywide mobility and readiness plans across both DWTC and DEC venues Located at the heart of Expo City Dubai, DEC leverages the destination's advanced infrastructure and hospitality ecosystem, creating a seamless and connected experience for global exhibitions and events.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 November 2025: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced that Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion is in its final stages and on track for completion, signalling readiness to welcome world-leading mega exhibitions from early 2026. Set to host two of the most influential global events, Gulfood Global and the World Health Expo (formerly Arab Health), this milestone underscores DWTC's continued commitment and investment in expanding Dubai's events capacity and infrastructure. DEC is on course to become the largest purpose-built indoor exhibitions and events venue in the region by 2031, strengthening Dubai's ability to meet the world's growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) demand.

Phase 1 of the AED 10 billion expansion is set to deliver 140,000 square metres of event space. This includes 64,000 square metres of new exhibition halls and 30,000 square metres of flexible pavilion space, integrated with the existing complex to support up to 50,000 visitors per day.

The temporary pavilions, provide additional capacity and flexibility for Gulfood Global and the World Health Expo 2026. These pavilions connect directly to the main halls and central arrival plaza, with outdoor F&B terraces and activation zones enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Convenient pedestrian access links the pavilions to Expo City's Al Wasl and the Expo 2020 Metro Station. Following the conclusion of the Q1 2026 mega events, the pavilion areas will transition back into construction for the next phase of expansion.

Leadership Statements:

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“The expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre represents Dubai's proven capability to deliver large-scale international events with precision, excellence, and impact. Readiness of the expanded venue, in record time, reflects the seamless collaboration between government entities and city partners, from infrastructure and mobility to safety and visitor experience. As we prepare to host our 2026 mega events, our shared focus remains on ensuring an exceptional experience for every exhibitor and visitor.”

Amer Al Farsi, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“The Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion stands as one of Dubai's most advanced and efficiently executed infrastructure projects, combining intelligent design, scale, and sustainability. With Phase 1 nearing completion, every structural and operational milestone has been achieved through close coordination with our partners across the city. Our teams are now focused on final readiness, ensuring that the venue's systems, facilities, and visitor infrastructure reflect DWTC's uncompromising standards of quality and safety. This development reinforces Dubai's position as one of the world's most connected, secure, and future-ready destinations for major international events.”

Citywide Mobility and Readiness Plan Ensures Seamless Connectivity Between Venues

Ahead of hosting Gulfood Global and the World Health Expo (WHX) in early 2026, both running simultaneously across Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, an extensive citywide mobility and readiness plan has been implemented to ensure seamless visitor movement between the two venues.

In partnership with the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police, DEC's readiness is underpinned by an integrated transport, mobility, and security framework designed to meet the highest international standards of safety, accessibility, and efficiency.

The Dubai Metro Red Line provides direct access to the venue via Expo 2020 Station, the largest in Dubai, with increased service frequency and reduced train intervals to accommodate high visitor volumes during peak event periods. Complementing this, a dedicated express shuttle network of 30 buses will connect DWTC and DEC, for Gulfood and WHX, supported by Park & Ride facilities at key metro stations including E&, Centrepoint, National Paints, and Al Kifaf to further streamline visitor flow across the city.

Onsite, 80 continuous shuttle services will operate within Expo City Dubai, transporting visitors to and from the designated parking zones and the venue, ensuring smooth and efficient movement.

A Purpose-Built Events Destination at Expo City Dubai

Located at the heart of Expo City Dubai, the Dubai Exhibition Centre benefits from being part of one of the city's most advanced and purpose-built urban environments. Expo City offers ready-to-operate infrastructure that directly supports event operations at DEC, including extensive roads and public transport infrastructure, direct access via the Dubai Metro Red Line (Expo 2020 Station), parking capacity across multiple zones, high-speed digital connectivity including 5G-readiness, allowing DEC to host mega events at scale.

Indoor and outdoor spaces will come together to create a lively, festival-style atmosphere, especially during Dubai's cooler months. Culinary offerings will form a defining part of the event experience at DEC, featuring an open-air plazas with over 50 food trucks, an autonomous smart mini market, and a series of mobile F&B innovations ranging from electric mini food trucks to premium lounges, catering to diverse international visitors, at scale.

Beyond the venue, Expo City Dubai's vibrant food and beverage destination further enriches the visitor experience. With its mix of cafes, casual dining concepts, and international restaurants set across walkable districts, Expo City provides a ready culinary ecosystem.

Phase 1 Construction Milestones

Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion has progressed at record pace, delivering 140,000 square metres of event space. The milestone underscores DWTC's ability to deliver complex, world-class infrastructure efficiently and to the highest international standards, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global capital for business and events.

The expansion introduces 64,000 sqm of permanent exhibition halls and 30,000 sqm of temporary pavilion structures, seamlessly integrated with existing facilities to create a total event-ready capacity for up to 50,000 visitors per day.

Key construction achievements include:



Substantial completion of the building roof and faade

Phased Power On achieved in collaboration with DEWA - a critical step towards operational readiness. 75% completion of building services, with system testing and commissioning well advanced

Driven by precision and purpose, more than 4,000 workers have contributed over 9 million man-hours to date, reflecting the extraordinary scale and dedication behind the project's delivery. Structural highlights include 515 foundation piles, 14,000 tonnes of steel, and 48,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete, complemented by 78,000 square metres of roof sheeting, new parking zones, and expanded marshalling yards designed to optimise event operations.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 881 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 2:06:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)