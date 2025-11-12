Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Putin Plans To Attend CSTO Summit In Kyrgyzstan

Russia's Putin Plans To Attend CSTO Summit In Kyrgyzstan


2025-11-12 09:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow.

"We are actively working on the international stage. We are participants in our regional organizations. We will meet again at the CSTO forum in Bishkek, and then in St. Petersburg for our traditional pre-New Year meeting with the leaders of the CIS and EAEU. So, we have a busy schedule, and we are following through," Putin said.

The Russian president emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia are the closest of partners, friends, and reliable allies.

"This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in investments. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $27 billion," Putin remarked.

He noted that in the first nine months of this year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia has already reached $20 billion.

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexei Shevtsov previously announced that the CSTO summit is scheduled for Bishkek in November 2025.

MENAFN12112025000187011040ID1110333183



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search