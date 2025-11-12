Russia To Establish General Consulate In Kazakhstan's Aktau

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A General Consulate of Russia will be established in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, Trend reports via the Kremlin website.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, and Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, exchanged the corresponding notes in Moscow.

This exchange took place as part of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Russia and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to the consulate agreement, Kazakhstan and Russia signed several key documents aimed at deepening their bilateral cooperation. Among them is an agreement on the creation of an intergovernmental commission for the flight tests of the "Soyuz-5" rocket and the "Baiterek" complex.

Furthermore, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan. This memorandum focuses on the creation of Russian-Kazakh public educational institutions in Russia and Kazakh-Russian educational institutions in Kazakhstan.

Another notable agreement concerns the introduction of Amur tigers into Kazakhstan. A joint action plan was signed to prepare for the importation of these endangered animals from Russia and their initial adaptation in Kazakhstan.