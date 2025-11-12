403
Lavrov denies Russia has conducted nuclear tests
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday denied that Russia has conducted nuclear tests, dismissing US President Donald Trump’s remarks as a “misunderstanding.” He said Moscow had sought clarifications from Washington regarding Trump’s comments about supposed Russian and Chinese nuclear tests.
“What US President Donald Trump said about allegedly resumed tests in Russia and China does not reflect reality if we're discussing nuclear weapon testing,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow. He clarified that Russia’s recent trials of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone do not violate the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, as they use nuclear power without triggering nuclear detonations. He added that subcritical experiments and delivery system tests have never been prohibited.
Lavrov also addressed media reports of a dispute with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling them “many lies,” and criticized comments by Robert Kadlec, a US deputy defense nominee, suggesting potential nuclear deployment for regional conflicts.
On Ukraine, Lavrov questioned former US envoy Kurt Volker’s claim that Russia would reject any peace deal, stating, “It remains unclear what basis he used for making such assertions since it's our side actively pursuing a peaceful resolution.” He also criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s aim to restore Germany as Europe’s dominant military power, warning of historical parallels to Nazi aggression.
Regarding Venezuela, Lavrov said Caracas has not requested Russian military aid, noting that the strategic partnership agreement allowing for military interaction remains dormant due to incomplete legislative approval. He condemned US anti-drug operations in the region as unilateral and legally dubious, sarcastically suggesting Washington focus on Belgium rather than small boats in Venezuela or Nigeria.
On Lithuania’s threats to block transit to Kaliningrad, Lavrov said Moscow has compelling arguments to address European concerns. He also pledged attention to the upcoming July 2026 expiration of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, emphasizing continued progress with Chinese partners.
