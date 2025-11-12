Solera's Lojack Awarded“Vehicle Tracking Solution Of The Year” By Autotech Breakthrough

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

WEST LAKE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced that LoJack was awarded“Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology sector today.

As the most trusted stolen vehicle recovery system, LoJack is a modern connected telematics platform that brings together drivers, dealers, and nearly 10,000 law enforcement agents and agencies on a single, secure network. LoJack embeds professional-grade tracking directly into the workflows of these public safety partners, delivering data that law enforcement can act on in minutes rather than hours.

Paired with the consumer-focused LoJack GPS theft-recovery device, the LoJack Law Enforcement App (LoJack LE) allows officers to receive a theft alert with live GPS coordinates, speed, and direction of travel in seconds, streamlining interagency coordination and minimizing search perimeters. In addition to the post-theft functionality, LoJack consumers enjoy full visibility through the LoJack mobile app, which provides 24/7 vehicle location, trip history, battery health insights, and much more. Dealers can also leverage the telematics to locate inventory for test drives, manage lot logistics, and deliver value added connected car functionality to buyers.

Every new LoJack-equipped vehicle joins the same telematics and LE ecosystem, allowing the network utility to grow with each installation. Agencies gain broader jurisdictional coverage; drivers gain higher confidence that their vehicle is protected wherever it travels; and dealers gain a selling point that differentiates their business from competitors.

“LoJack LE has transformed a GPS theft recovery product into a nationally integrated operational tool for Law Enforcement. By putting precision tracking in the hands of every agency in the U.S., this solution empowers front line responders to act faster and recover vehicles more safely,” said Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Solera.

“We're thankful to AutoTech Breakthrough for 'Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year.' By working together with retail dealers, consumers, and law enforcement agencies, we have established a new standard in vehicle recovery and theft prevention, bringing communities together, taking criminals off the streets, and disrupting larger-scale criminal operations.”

The Automotive Technology sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move – transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions. Together, these technologies and providers are delivering greater safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“LoJack LE is a significant advancement in the commitment to vehicle security and community safety. Most GPS trackers stop at dots on a map, leaving owners to navigate recovery alone, and creating a critical time to recovery gap. Traditional silos between public safety professionals such as law enforcement, and private sector technology have done little to close this gap,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “ Solera's LoJack pairs an excellent recovery rate, with a coast-to-coast Law Enforcement network, all while enriching dealer operations and consumer experiences in the process. This solution exemplifies innovation and real-world impact with high-value vehicles being located and secured within hours and continued situational awareness available for drivers and dealers.”

