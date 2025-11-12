403
Lithuania’s FM refutes border discussions under Belarus' conditions
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, Kestutis Budrys, has rejected engaging in border negotiations under conditions set by Belarus, following an order from President Alexander Lukashenko to initiate talks with Lithuanian officials.
“I don’t think we should frame the issue that way, and that’s not how it will be decided by the government. It is not Lukashenko who sets the conditions for who should meet with whom or what should be done,” Budrys said, according to reports. He emphasized that Lithuania follows its own “fundamental principles” in foreign policy and pursues its own strategies.
The statement came in the wake of Lithuania closing its border last month, citing Belarus’ role in facilitating cigarette smuggling via hot-air balloons. “All the measures we are applying at the border will be reviewed, taking into account the situation in the air,” Budrys explained. “If the situation in the air is good, the situation on the ground will also change.”
Budrys also highlighted that Lithuania is not handling the situation alone, confirming strong involvement from the United States. “Taking into account how we are working in Brussels and with other allies, we will define our next steps within the government. My strong recommendation is not to follow what they are trying to impose on us,” he added.
In response to Lithuania’s border closure, Lukashenko issued a decree banning Polish and Lithuanian trucks from operating in Belarus until the end of 2027.
