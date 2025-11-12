403
Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing for Aid into Northern Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Wednesday that it has resumed operations at the Zikim crossing to permit the passage of humanitarian aid trucks into the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
"Today, the Zikim crossing has been opened for the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip," stated the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an organization under Israel's Defense Ministry tasked with implementing the government's civilian and humanitarian initiatives in Palestinian regions.
The announcement further explained that the aid shipments would be handled by the United Nations and other international organizations after undergoing "thorough security inspections" by the Land Crossings Authority of the Defense Ministry.
This step was taken following a "directive of the political echelon."
The UN and international humanitarian groups have repeatedly urged Israel to reopen crossings to northern Gaza to allow critical supplies to reach communities heavily affected by the ongoing conflict.
According to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in a situation update from late October, "the opening of direct crossings to the north is vital to ensure that sufficient aid reaches people as soon as possible."
Humanitarian authorities report that the distribution of aid in Gaza has been hindered by stringent Israeli security checks and tight restrictions on the types of goods allowed into the territory.
