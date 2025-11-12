Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Market To Reach USD $3.99 Billion By 2029 At 21.4% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Market?The market volume for sleep apnea monitoring strengthened by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a significant expansion in the last few years. The market figures are anticipated to escalate from $1.51 billion in 2024 to about $1.84 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The notable surge during the historical period can be associated with the increasing instances of obesity, enhanced understanding of sleep-related health issues and associated screening programs, an aging populace, higher-risk demographic segments, a transition towards at-home diagnostics and treatment procedures, efforts to reduce expenditure by payers, and a focus on early detection measures.

Expect a significant surge in the market size of AI-powered sleep apnea monitoring. It is predicted to escalate to $4.00 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 21.4%. Factors contributing to this growth foreseeably include the escalating prevalence of obesity and overweight issues, the expansion of screening guidelines across primary care and pediatrics, the hastening of outcome-linked payments and value-based care, incentive policies by payers for adherence monitoring that lower complications, and the worldwide increase of the aging population. The projected trends for this period involve the utilization of deep learning structures for analyzing multi-channel biosignals, leveraged artificial intelligence for imparting clinical decision support, federated learning and differential privacy preserving model training, real-time event detection via edge computing on devices, along with IoT-enabled sensor networks for monitoring during nighttime.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Global Market Growth?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sleep apnea monitoring market is predicted to accelerate, primarily due to the increasing occurrence of sleep disorders. These are medical conditions that regularly interfere with a person's sleep quality, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome. These disorders are on the rise, primarily because of excessive screen exposure before bedtime, which disrupts melatonin production and delays the onset of sleep. AI-powered sleep apnea monitors assist with these sleep issues by continuously tracking breathing patterns, oxygen levels, and sleep cycles to detect apnea incidents in real-time. It paves the way for an early diagnosis, personalizes treatment, enables remote monitoring, and aids in enhancing sleep quality. For example, the National Health Service, a UK government health statistics body, reported in November 2023 that 64.9% of young people aged 17 to 23 years had sleep problems three or more times per week. This is a slight increase from 64.0% in 2022. Therefore, this rising prevalence of sleep disorders is fueling the growth of the AI-powered sleep apnea monitoring market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. ResMed Inc.

. Nihon Kohden Corporation

. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

. Vyaire Medical Inc.

. BioSerenity

. SomnoMed Limited

. BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

. Compumedics Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Market?

Prominent firms within the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sleep apnea monitoring industry are honing their focus on creating sophisticated solutions for sleep tests at home. These solutions are geared towards facilitating personalized treatment of sleep apnea, which in turn enhances patient outcomes. By utilizing these at-home solutions, individuals can monitor their sleep and breathing habits from the comfort of their own homes, all while gathering up-to-date physiological information. This data is crucial for the precise diagnosis of sleep disorders, and also helps to decrease the need for hospital visits. As an example, APNEAL, a healthcare tech firm from France, introduced the first ever AI-driven smartphone application known for identifying sleep apnea, during the CES 2025 event held in January 2025. This innovative app can convert a regular smartphone into a diagnostic tool of clinical quality. It is equipped to analyze respiratory patterns, heart rhythms, and noises caused by breathing, by deploying built-in sensors such as the accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone. The smart use of cutting-edge AI tech facilitates a remarkable accuracy level of 90%, when compared against polysomnography. This means users can check for sleep apnea at home, negating the need for specialized tools or hospital appointments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-powered sleep apnea monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable Devices, Non-Wearable Devices, Software Solutions

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Home Care, Hospitals And Clinics, Sleep Centers, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Devices: Wrist Worn Sleep Trackers, Finger Oximeter Rings, Adhesive Respiratory Patches, Chest Belt Respiratory Monitors, Headband Sleep Sensors, Smart Clothing Garments

2) By Non-Wearable Devices: Bedside Radar Respiratory Monitors, Under Mattress Sensor Mats, Smart Bed Platforms With Physiological Monitoring, Pillow Embedded Acoustic Sensors, Nightstand Radio Frequency Sensing Units

3) By Software Solutions: Event Detection And Scoring Platforms, Remote Monitoring And Adherence Portals, Clinical Decision Support Dashboards, Patient Engagement And Coaching Applications, Population Health Screening And Triage Modules, Care Coordination And Teleconsultation Tools, Data Management And Cloud Storage Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sleep Apnea Monitoring Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-powered sleep apnea monitoring. The report anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report covers a broad spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

