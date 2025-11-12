USD/JPY Forex Signal 12/11: Dollar Eyes Breakout (Video)
- I am buying above the 154.50 level. Stop at 153.50 and aim for 157. The USD/JPY pair continues to consolidate below key resistance. With firm support levels and a persistent interest rate advantage favoring the U.S. dollar, I expect the pair to grind higher over time despite short-term hesitation.
Ultimately, even if the market does pull back, I think that it only ends up offering a nice buying opportunity, especially with the ¥152 level also offering support right along with the 50-day EMA at the ¥151.03 level. I don't necessarily think that we take off to the upside very easily, but I do recognize that eventually we could go looking to the ¥159 level, though that could take weeks, maybe even months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis is a pair that has been grinding higher, and I would emphasize the word grinding here. I don't think that changes anytime soon because, quite frankly, the U.S. central bank, the FOMC, cut rates, and we have still rallied since that meeting in September and again in October. Ultimately, this is a pair that I think you just can't short. You have to pay for the privilege to do it anyway. So, I remain bullish.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
