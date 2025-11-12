Chandigarh University Signs Mou With India's 2Nd Largest Paint Company Berger Paints

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Chandigarh University (CU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's 2nd Largest paint company Berger Paints India Limited, one of the country's leading paint manufacturers to introduce an experiential learning and industry-integrated training program for the final-year MBA students aimed at enhancing their employability and preparing them for real-world industry challenges.

Senior Management of Chandigarh University along with Officials of Berger Paints India Limited Signing MoU at Chandigarh University Gharuan campus



The collaboration aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world business operations, equipping them with practical skills, sales acumen and corporate readiness essential to succeed in today's ever-evolving business landscape.



Speaking about the collaboration, Ramanjit Narang, General Manager, Berger Paints India Ltd said,“Berger Paints India has collaborated with Chandigarh University to nurture young professionals who are not only academically strong but also understand ground realities of the market. It's an investment in building a capable and future-ready workforce. The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to identify, train and recruit MBA students from University School of Business, Chandigarh University for sales and marketing roles in Berger Paints. Under the MoU, selected students from Chandigarh University will undergo a structured 12-month program jointly designed and delivered by Berger and CU faculty. The program will begin with a six-month classroom phase covering lectures, case studies, simulations, role plays and group projects spread over 420 hours of academic learning. This will be followed by a two-month orientation program at Berger's offices to familiarize students with the company's business processes, organizational culture and market operations.”



Narang added,“The final phase will include a four-month On-the-Job Training (OJT) at Berger's designated locations, where students will gain first-hand experience in sales and marketing management while earning a monthly stipend as well. Students who successfully complete all stages of the program and clear Berger's final assessments will be offered full-time employment opportunity with lucrative salary package at Berger Paints. The program ensures complete immersion into Berger's business ecosystem, making it a unique opportunity for students to blend classroom learning with field experience.”



Prof (Dr) Satbir Singh Sehgal, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Operations) and Registrar at Chandigarh University said,“The initiative aims to bridge the industry-academia gap by equipping students with practical sales acumen, market intelligence and managerial proficiency, preparing them for impactful corporate roles. The MoU reinforces Chandigarh University's focus on industry-integrated learning and hands-on skill building. This will serve as a benchmark for future academic–corporate collaborations. Students benefiting with this MoU will not only be job-ready but also strategically aligned with industry expectations in sales and marketing domains.”



“This partnership with Berger Paints reinforces our focus on experiential learning and industry-led education. By combining academic knowledge with live business exposure, we are preparing our students to transition seamlessly into corporate roles. The MoU reflects Chandigarh University's continued commitment to building strong academia-industry partnerships that enhance student employability through real-world learning experiences,” added Sehgal.





About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



