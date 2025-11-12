403
Israel Advances Death Penalty Bill for “Terrorists”
(MENAFN) Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a bill in its initial reading that proposes the death penalty for “terrorists” motivated by “racist” intentions and seeking to harm the Jewish state.
The proposed legislation, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, targets “terrorists” who kill Israelis and threaten “the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people in its land.”
According to a statement from the security committee explaining the bill, “Its purpose is to cut off terrorism at its root and create a heavy deterrent.”
Under the draft law, judges in military courts operating in the West Bank would be able to impose death sentences by a simple majority, rather than requiring a unanimous verdict.
These military courts have jurisdiction solely over Palestinians, while Jewish settlers fall under the civilian judicial system.
The bill also removes the authority of regional military commanders to commute such sentences.
Ben Gvir’s proposal passed with 39 votes in favor and 16 against in the 120-seat Knesset, with the opposition largely boycotting the vote.
The legislation will now be sent to a committee for further preparation before undergoing two additional readings to become law.
Opponents of the bill caution that its enactment could increase international scrutiny and provoke further violence instead of deterring it.
Some have criticized the legislation as sharply discriminatory, noting that it appears to target only Palestinian “terrorists” and not Jewish ones.
Critics also argue that the current draft seems to cover crimes against Israel’s Jewish citizens exclusively, overlooking offenses against its Arab population.
