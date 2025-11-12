403
Ireland inaugurates Catherine Connolly as new president
(MENAFN) Catherine Connolly was sworn in on Tuesday as Ireland’s 10th president following her decisive victory in late October. The 68-year-old succeeds Michael D. Higgins, whose 14-year term concluded at midnight.
Connolly, who defeated Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, was formally inaugurated at Dublin Castle in a ceremony attended by politicians, judges, and invited guests. While the presidency is largely ceremonial, it carries substantial symbolic significance in Irish public life.
The inauguration included a service of prayer and reflection, followed by speeches from Connolly and Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheal Martin. Offering his congratulations, Martin said he had “no doubt that Catherine Connolly will serve our country well” and paid tribute to Higgins and his wife, Sabina, for their “outstanding contribution,” expressing that the nation owes them “a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
In her first address as president, Connolly stated: “I stand before you humbly and proudly as the tenth president of this beautiful country. The people have spoken and have given their president a powerful mandate to articulate their vision for a new republic, a republic worthy of its name where everyone is valued and diversity is cherished, where sustainable solutions are urgently implemented, and where a home is a fundamental human right.”
Reflecting on her campaign, she noted it began with “a small group of elected representatives and volunteers facing what appeared to be insurmountable challenges.” She added, “We were led to believe that it was too great a leap, that our ideas were too far out, too left – at odds with the prevailing narrative. In shared conversations all over the country, however, it became evident that the dominant narrative did not reflect or represent people's values and concerns.”
Connolly highlighted the hope and determination that emerged through public engagement, saying, “We saw the emergence of joy, along with the courage and determination of people to use their voices to shape a country that we can be proud of.” She also emphasized Ireland’s longstanding commitment to neutrality and peacekeeping, noting that the country is well-positioned to promote alternatives to war.
