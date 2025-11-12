403
Western Libya Coast Guard Reports Fresh Airstrikes on Zuwara Port
(MENAFN) The coast guard unit stationed in Zuwara, a western Libyan city located 120 kilometers west of Tripoli, confirmed Tuesday that the Zuwara fishing port and the Abu Kammash area sustained additional airstrikes Monday evening.
In a concise statement published on its official Facebook page, the unit reported the strikes hit locations within the port and the adjacent coastal zone, providing no additional information.
The latest attacks follow days after the Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity disclosed it had executed airstrikes against facilities purportedly utilized for "smuggling activities" in northwestern Libya, including ports in Zuwara.
Zuwara hosts one of Libya's busiest fishing ports, which has repeatedly faced accusations from Tripoli authorities of serving as a hub for fuel and human smuggling operations.
