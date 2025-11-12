Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Defense Chief Sets Foot In Bosnia And Herzegovina For Key Talks

Azerbaijan's Defense Chief Sets Foot In Bosnia And Herzegovina For Key Talks


2025-11-12 01:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with the Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ms. Željka Cvijanović.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, the sides held a broad exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister and his delegation also visited the memorial complex erected in the Friendship Park in memory of the victims of the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides and laid a wreath at the monument.

MENAFN12112025000187011040ID1110330234



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search