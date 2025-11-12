Azerbaijan's Defense Chief Sets Foot In Bosnia And Herzegovina For Key Talks
As part of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with the Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ms. Željka Cvijanović.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, the sides held a broad exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.
Azerbaijan Defense Minister and his delegation also visited the memorial complex erected in the Friendship Park in memory of the victims of the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides and laid a wreath at the monument.
