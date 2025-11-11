Explosive Detection Technology Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Explosive Detection Technology Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for explosive detection technology has seen robust growth. With an expectation to increase from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $7.76 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected at 5.9%. The market's growth during the historic period is attributed to a rise in national security concerns, enhanced budgets for defense and homeland security, an increase in demand for screening technologies, an uptick in research and development initiatives, and a surge in the usage of drones.

The market size for explosive detection technology is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $9.78 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the surge in the number of airports and investments, increased investments in military and defense, growing government initiatives, heightened demand for security systems, and the escalating risk of explosive attacks. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends like technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence, sensor technology, robotics, and data analytics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Explosive Detection Technology Market?

The global increase in terrorism is predicted to drive forward the expansion of the explosive detection technology market. Terrorism, which utilises violence, intimidation, or threats typically against civilian populations, to accomplish political, religious or ideological goals, is on a rise. The increase can be attributed to factors such as political instability, ideological extremism, social and economic disparities, technological advancement, and existing geopolitical disputes. Explosive detection technology plays a critical role in counter-terrorism measures by identifying and preventing explosive usage in public areas, airports, and other high-risk zones, thereby ensuring safety. For example, the 2023 Global Terrorism Index by Australia's Institute for Economics & Peace reported in December 2023 that terrorist attacks have seen an uptick in lethality, with the average death rate per attack rising by 26%. In 2022, the mortality rate escalated to 1.7 per attack, an increase from 1.3 in 2021. Hence, global terrorism's upward trend is fueling the explosive detection technology market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

Major players in the Explosive Detection Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

. General Electric Company

. Safran SA

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leidos Holdings Inc.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

. Bruker Corporation

. Cobham PLC

. FLIR Systems Inc.

. MSA Safety Incorporated

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Explosive Detection Technology Market?

Leading corporations in the explosive detection technology market are prioritizing the development of creative solutions, like portable trace detection systems, to amplify security provisions in diverse settings. This refers to a small, mobile device aimed at recognizing even the smallest traces of explosive substances in real-time, which allows thorough and speedy scans at locations like airports, border checkpoints, and public gatherings. For example, in April 2023, Pokhriyal, a company based in India that specializes in creating sophisticated explosive detection systems, unveiled NanoSniffer. NanoSniffer is a trace detector of explosives based on microsensor technology. It is engineered for swift and precise detection of explosives, which makes it remarkably suitable for a variety of uses, including airport security, military activities, and ensuring public safety.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Explosive Detection Technology Market Growth

The explosive detection technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Bulk Detection, Trace Detection

2) By Function: Automated, Manual

3) By Application: Transport Safety, Safeguarding Facilities, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Air Transport, Critical Infrastructure, Ports And Borders, Military And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Bulk Detection: X-ray Inspection Systems, Gamma-ray Detection Systems, Neutron Activation Systems, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Explosive Detection Using Canine-Assisted Detection Systems, Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors, Acoustic and Vibration-Based Detection Systems, Advanced Radar Imaging For Bulk Detection

2) By Trace Detection: Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Mass Spectrometry (MS), Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), Chemical Ionization Detection, Photoionization Detectors (PID), Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS), Electronic Nose and Sensor Arrays For Trace Detection

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Explosive Detection Technology Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for explosive detection technology. Europe is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The global market report on explosive detection technology includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

