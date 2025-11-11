Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Forecasted To Achieve US $2.42 Bn By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market In 2025?

The market size of the neurorehabilitation exoskeleton market which is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market, which was valued at $1.04 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $1.24 billion in 2025, assuming a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The driving forces behind this growth during the historical period include the escalating adoption of robotics in rehabilitation, growing demand for enhanced patient mobility, increasing partnerships between technology and healthcare firms, the advancement in interoperability of medical equipment, and the growing preference for less invasive rehabilitation services.

The market for neurorehabilitation exoskeletons enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to witness a significant increase in its size in the upcoming years. The market will expand to $2.43 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include a surge in investment in medical robotics, a growing trend of customization of exoskeleton devices catering to diverse patient requirements, the rise of interdisciplinary methods in rehabilitation treatments, growing demand for mobility solutions in emerging regions, and a preference among patients for non-invasive treatment methodologies. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass advancements in AI-empowered exoskeleton control, incorporation of advanced sensors for accurate movement, progress in the design of lightweight exoskeletons, integration of cloud-based data for rehabilitation, and developments in customized therapy algorithms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market?

The increase in neurological conditions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the AI-enhanced neurorehabilitation exoskeleton market. These disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, result in limitations in movement, cognition, sensation, or differing bodily functions. The global escalation of these disorders is predominantly attributed to an aging population, as elderly individuals are more likely to suffer from conditions such as stroke, dementia, and Parkinson's disease, which typically become more prevalent with age. AI-enhanced neurorehabilitation exoskeletons assist those with neurological impairments by offering customized, adaptive therapy that enhances motor function, speeds up recovery, and replaces impaired movement via real-time monitoring and intelligent adaptation according to individual patient's requirements. For example, the Alzheimer's Association, a not-for-profit volunteer health organization from the US, reported in March 2023 that about 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's dementia. This figure is forecasted to climb to 13.8 million by 2060. Hence, the escalating incidence of neurological diseases is catalyzing the expansion of the AI-enhanced neurorehabilitation exoskeleton market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

. Shanghai Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd.

. Kinova Inc.

. Cyberdyne Inc.

. Hocoma AG

. Myomo Inc.

. Neofect Co. Ltd.

. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

. AlterG Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the artificial intelligence (AI)-elevated neurorehabilitation exoskeleton market are concentrating their efforts on incorporating cutting-edge solutions like robotic control systems to boost mobility, stability, and custom rehabilitation results. These systems control and coordinate robotic or exoskeleton motions, enabling users to walk, stand, and carry out routine activities in a safe and efficient manner by ensuring accurate, stable, and adaptable motion. For example, Wandercraft SAS, a French robotics firm, commenced clinical trials in the U.S. for its AI-driven Personal Exoskeleton in May 2025. The gadget utilizes sophisticated physical AI and robotic control systems, assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other mobility impediments to stand, walk, and navigate different surfaces safely. The exoskeleton continually adapts to real-time user movements, enhancing mobility, stability, and rehabilitation results. With a joystick-based control system and intelligent algorithms that anticipate weight, surface, and speed changes, the exoskeleton encourages greater autonomy while decreasing the secondary health hazards associated with extended wheelchair use.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced neurorehabilitation exoskeletonmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Mobility Type: Mobile, Stationary

3) By Technology: Powered, Passive, Hybrid

4) By Application: Stroke Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury, Multiple Sclerosis

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Exoskeleton Frames, Actuators And Motors, Sensors And Wearable Devices, Control Units And Embedded Electronics

2) By Software: Motion Planning Software, Rehabilitation Protocol Software, Data Analytics And Monitoring Software, Connectivity And Integration Software

3) By Services: Implementation And Setup Services, Training And Education Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Remote Monitoring And Assistance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global AI-enhanced neurorehabilitation exoskeleton market. The report forecasting up till 2025 examines other regions as well including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

