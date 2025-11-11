A Heart Held Safe: Author's Tranquility Press Unveils A Profound Love Story And Essential Guide For Alzheimer's Caregivers

MENAFN - GetNews)



Co-authors Fred Buse and Marie Mayer bring a deeply personal and practical roadmap for navigating the unthinkable, offering solace and 134 actionable tips for families facing dementia.

In the quiet, challenging moments of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's, caregivers often feel utterly alone. Now, they have a companion. Author's Tranquility Press presents "A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease, " the profoundly moving and indispensable new book by Fred Buse and Marie Mayer. This is the story of a husband's unwavering love for his wife, Dot, transformed into a vital guide for others on the same path.

Fred Buse's world shifted when his beloved Dot was diagnosed. He retired to care for her, embarking on a nine-year odyssey that tested his spirit, his strength, and his heart. This book is the result of that journey, beautifully co-authored with Marie Mayer, who helped Fred shape his memories and hard-earned wisdom into a narrative that is as practical as it is poignant.

Readers will discover not just a story, but a survival guide filled with 134 compassionate tips born from real life experience. The book offers crucial insights on:



The early stages, from legal protection to recognizing the subtle signs of change.

The daily adjustments, from managing medication interactions to transforming nightgowns into hospital gowns.

The emotional landscape, from handling rejection with grace to the importance of a daily hug. Finding grace in the final chapter, with guidance on Hospice care and the healing that follows.

Fred's voice is that of a friend who has been there, offering solace when a spouse asks,“Who are you?” and sharing the small victories found in a shared glider ride or an old-fashioned ice cream soda. Marie Mayer's skillful co-writing ensures the story is conveyed with clarity and deep emotion, making the journey accessible and deeply felt.

This book is an urgent resource for the millions of families touched by dementia, proving that even in the face of immense loss, love finds a way to care, to protect, and to remember.

"A Caregiver's Tips" is available for purchase in paperback, hardback, and eBook formats on Amazon.

About the Authors

Fred Buse is a retired marine engineer who dedicated nearly a decade of his life to caring for his late wife, Dot, at home. His story is a testament to the power of a promise kept.

Marie Mayer is a writer and retired Public Relations and Marketing professional whose friendship with Fred led to this collaboration, ensuring his valuable experience could be shared to help others.

For more information, visit Fred Buse's website:

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a trusted partner for authors, dedicated to bringing powerful stories and important voices to a wide audience through innovative marketing and a commitment to quality publishing.