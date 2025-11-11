Author Crystal Rivers Releases Secrets Are Out Now: An Inspiring Story Of Faith, Survival, And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Secrets Are Out Now By Crystal Rivers"Author Crystal Rivers unveils Secrets Are Out Now, an inspiring memoir of faith, pain, and redemption. Through her journey of heartbreak and healing, she encourages readers to find strength in God and never give up hope. This powerful story reminds us that even in our darkest moments, faith can guide us toward renewal and peace.

Greenville, NC - November 11 , 2025 - Inspirational author Crystal Rivers has announced the release of her new book, "Secrets Are Out Now." This heartfelt and faith-filled memoir takes readers on a journey through one woman's struggles, her search for love, and the unwavering faith that carried her through some of life's darkest moments.

Crystal Rivers ' life story is both raw and relatable, capturing the experiences of heartbreak, disappointment, and resilience that so many face but are often afraid to voice.“Through the pages of Secrets Are Out Now, the emotional weight of lived experiences is laid bare, revealing the toll it took while also showing how faith in God provided the strength to persevere and overcome.”

Reflecting on her journey, Crystal Rivers shares one of the book's key lessons:“No matter what you go through, don't ever give up hope. Stay close to God and He will help you.”

Secrets Are Out Now was written with a powerful mission in mind to reach women, young adults, and even men who struggle with love, purpose, or self-worth. The book encourages readers to find strength in God's guidance and to understand that true healing and love begin from within.

“The book is not just my story,” Crystal Rivers explains.“It's my testimony and my way of telling others that they are not alone. I want people to know that even in the hardest of times, there is always a way forward through faith and perseverance.”

A defining moment in Crystal Rivers' life was realizing that her personal experiences, though painful, were meant to be shared so others could find encouragement. This turning point gave birth to her book and her mission: to use her own survival as a platform to bring hope to those still struggling.

Secrets Are Out Now is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon: . Readers will find it to be a powerful combination of memoir, inspiration, and faith-based guidance.