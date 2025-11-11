Acute Coronary Syndrome Competitive Landscape 2025: Clinical Trial Analysis, Therapies, FDA Approvals, Future Outlook By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's “Acute Coronary Syndrome – Pipeline Insight, 2025” highlights over 5+ active clinical assets targeting diverse mechanisms in ACS, including PCSK9 inhibitors, Factor XIa inhibitors, colchicine-based anti-inflammatories, and agents addressing ischemia-reperfusion injury. Leading developers such as Janssen Research & Development, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, and Hyloris Pharmaceuticals are driving innovations across both acute and post-ACS stages.

The report emphasizes the rise of biomarker-driven trials, precision medicine strategies, and long-term cardiovascular outcome endpoints. As regulators focus on high-risk populations, collaborations are accelerating progress in the field.

A growing understanding of inflammation, residual lipid risk, and platelet biology is steering the ACS pipeline toward long-term cardioprotection rather than just acute stabilization. Despite advances in interventions and dual antiplatelet therapy, ACS remains a significant global burden, sustaining demand for safer and more effective cardioprotective, lipid-lowering, anti-inflammatory, and antithrombotic therapies.

DelveInsight's Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline analysis depicts a strong space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline drugs for Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment.

Key Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Milvexian, Dalcetrapib, HY-074, and others.

In June 2025, a BMJ investigation uncovered serious concerns over data used in ACS trials for ticagrelor (Brilinta), an FDA-approved antiplatelet since 2011, citing inconsistencies in platelet data from two early trials, raising questions about its approval basis.

In May 2025, the EuroPCR 4D-ACS trial showed that a one-month dual antiplatelet therapy (aspirin + prasugrel) followed by low-dose prasugrel monotherapy significantly reduced bleeding events without increasing ischemic risk post-PCI in ACS patients In February 2025, the ACC/AHA/ACEP/NAEMSP/SCAI released updated guidelines for managing acute coronary syndromes (unstable angina, NSTEMI, STEMI), merging previous STEMI and NSTEMI guidance and emphasizing advanced ECG use, serial troponins, and intracoronary imaging

Acute Coronary Syndrome Overview

The treatment landscape for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) is undergoing significant transformation as emerging therapies focus on overcoming limitations of standard antiplatelet and anti-inflammatory drugs. With high unmet clinical needs related to drug resistance, bleeding risk, and long-term cardiovascular event recurrence, pipeline agents are being developed to offer more precise, safer, and faster-acting alternatives. Among the most notable candidates are Vicagrel by Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology and Orticumab by Abcentra, both of which represent innovative approaches to ACS management.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Drugs Analysis

Vicagrel - Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Vicagrel is an innovative antiplatelet agent developed through a collaboration between Jiangsu Vcare and China Pharmaceutical University. Holding complete intellectual property rights, Jiangsu Vcare designed Vicagrel to generate the same active metabolite as clopidogrel but through a novel metabolic pathway. This design aims to bypass clopidogrel resistance and reduce adverse drug interactions commonly observed during co-administration. Vicagrel boasts a faster onset of action and requires a lower dose, making it particularly suitable for emergency use while potentially minimizing dose-related side effects. The company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for Vicagrel capsules, targeting thrombotic cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions such as ACS, ischemic stroke, and peripheral arterial disease. The drug is currently in the preregistration stage for Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Orticumab - Abcentra

Orticumab is a first-in-class, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody being developed by Abcentra to treat inflammation-driven atherosclerotic events in ACS. Unlike systemic anti-inflammatory treatments, Orticumab adopts a highly targeted mechanism by binding to oxidized LDL (oxLDL), specifically the malondialdehyde-modified apolipoprotein B-100 epitope. This localized action is designed to reduce macrophage activation within unstable plaques, thereby lowering the risk of rupture and subsequent acute coronary events. As an inflammation-modulating biologic, Orticumab presents a promising new approach to long-term cardiovascular protection in ACS and is currently in Phase II clinical development.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Analysis

Coverage: Global

Key Acute Coronary Syndrome Companies: Janssen Research & Development, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: Milvexian, Dalcetrapib, HY-074, and others.

