Innovage And Tampa General Hospital Celebrate Partnership Of Senior Care In Grand Re-Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Access to PACE Services for Seniors in the Tampa Bay Area, The Re-Opening Honored Veterans Day & National Family Caregivers Month

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leader in senior care through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (“PACE”), and Tampa General Hospital (“TGH”), one of the nation's leading academic health systems, are celebrating a new joint venture that expands access to PACE in the Tampa Bay region. The partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing comprehensive, coordinated health care to frail seniors across Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.

Since opening last year, InnovAge Florida PACE–Tampa has grown steadily, to meet the clear need for all-inclusive programs like PACE in Florida, which has one of the largest populations of seniors with complex needs in the nation. Through this partnership, InnovAge and TGH are expanding access to PACE's innovative, person-centered model of care that helps seniors live independently at home while accessing a full range of medical, social and in-home support - at little to no cost for those who are dual-eligible under Medicaid and Medicare. The partnership unites two mission‐driven organizations dedicated to helping older adults live healthier, more independent lives.

“Our integrated model brings peace of mind to participants and their families and reduces the burden on state and federal partners,” said Patrick Blair, CEO of InnovAge.“Through our partnership with Tampa General Hospital, we're expanding access to the gold standard of coordinated, community‐based care, helping more seniors live with health, purpose and dignity.”

“At TGH, we believe that every senior in our community deserves access to high-quality, compassionate care - regardless of their circumstances,” stated John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.“Our partnership with InnovAge reflects our continued work to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, coordinated health care directly to those who need it most. Together, we are committed to ensuring that our seniors receive the respect, dignity and care they deserve.”

Today's celebration allowed InnovAge Tampa and TGH to honor its local veterans, seniors and caregivers, as well as its community partners with check presentations to Feeding Tampa Bay, The Salvation Army and Seniors in Service. In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, the partnership also underscored how the PACE model extends vital support to caregivers through education, respite services and coordinated communication, empowering families alongside the loved ones for whom they care. Guests enjoyed performances by nationally acclaimed vocalist Cienna Alida Wesley and guided tours through its 35,000-square-foot center.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge's patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE health care model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers, and government payors -“win.” As of September 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,890 participants across 20 centers in six states.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, and Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all located in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill, and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings - in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, the top 40 in Florida in the 2025 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh). For more information, go to .