Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann Lecun Reportedly Planning Departure To Launch Start-Up
LeCun's potential exit is linked to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to restructure the company's AI initiatives, reportedly moving away from the LeCun-led Fundamental AI Research Lab and bringing in Scale AI's Alexandr Wang to head a new "superintelligence team."
According to the report, LeCun is in discussions to raise funding for a new company focused on developing“world models”-AI systems designed to give machines human-level intelligence. Neither LeCun nor Meta has officially confirmed his departure.
