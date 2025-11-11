Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann Lecun Reportedly Planning Departure To Launch Start-Up

2025-11-11 03:09:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meta Platforms Inc.'s top artificial intelligence scientist, Yann LeCun, is reportedly planning to leave the company in the coming months to start his own AI venture, Azernews reports, citing the Financial Times.

LeCun's potential exit is linked to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to restructure the company's AI initiatives, reportedly moving away from the LeCun-led Fundamental AI Research Lab and bringing in Scale AI's Alexandr Wang to head a new "superintelligence team."

According to the report, LeCun is in discussions to raise funding for a new company focused on developing“world models”-AI systems designed to give machines human-level intelligence. Neither LeCun nor Meta has officially confirmed his departure.

