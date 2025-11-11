Visionwave Unveils The Varan UGV - Leading The Ground Autonomy Revolution - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

West Hollywood, CA – November 11, 2025 - VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) today announced the upcoming field testing of its Varan UGV, a next-generation, highly autonomous and modular ground platform engineered from the ground up with the goal to transform the modern battlefield. Testing is scheduled to begin in December 2025 in Europe with a major defense industry partner, pursuant to all required regulatory approvals.

The Varan represents a fundamental shift in defence innovation – a response to the new reality where a small, inexpensive drone can neutralize a heavily armoured vehicle. As the balance of power shifts from traditional armour to autonomous intelligence, the Varan stands at the forefront of what many are calling the next drone revolution – only this time, on the ground.

The name, inspired by the Varan lizard, reflects its instinctive ability to move with precision, remain undetected, and dominate any terrain through AI-driven autonomy.

Built as a true force multiplier, the Varan is designed to deliver exceptional mobility, adaptability and modularity. Its proprietary drive train employs independently actuated suspension legs, combining the agility of robotic platforms with the speed of wheeled vehicles and the terrain dominance of tracked systems.

Powered by VisionWave's cutting-edge 4D radar and proprietary autonomous navigation engine, the Varan operates both individually and in coordinated swarms, navigating complex terrain, avoiding obstacles, and detecting ground and aerial threats in real time.







The platform's mission-adaptable modularity allows rapid reconfiguration with a variety of payloads, including:



Counter-UAS modules for air-threat interception and perimeter defence

Active Protection Systems (APS) for vehicle survivability

Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) for tactical engagement

Troop and supply transport configurations ⁠CASEVAC modules for casualty evacuation and battlefield medical support.

Available in electric and hybrid variants, the Varan is optimized for stealth, endurance, and rapid deployment-delivering autonomy, reduced logistical footprint and cost efficiency compared with any comparable system in development today.

Developed by VisionWave's UK engineering team under the leadership of Jez Williman, Head of Ground Vehicle Development, the Varan was designed and built in Britain using scalable, interoperable architecture to support mass production and multi-domain integration.

“The Varan represents a new generation of battlefield intelligence,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave.“It's more than a vehicle – it's a living system of automation and adaptability. As one of the participants in early autonomous vehicle research projects that contributed to the broader ecosystem later showcased in the DARPA Grand Challenge – the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency competition that pioneered modern self-driving systems – it feels like a full-circle moment to see how far autonomous mobility has advanced. As UGVs become the next great evolution of unmanned warfare, Varan stands ready to lead that revolution.”







Jez Williman, Head of Ground Vehicle Development, added:“We designed the Varan entirely from the ground up as a true autonomous vehicle – every system, actuator, and algorithm developed in-house to achieve extreme terrain capability, reliability, and serviceability.

The result is a compact, interoperable platform with anticipated multi-hit lightweight armour pending formal ballistic certification, simplified maintenance, and exceptional scalability across mission types. Whether deployed as a single unit or within a swarm, the Varan adapts instantly – from reconnaissance to resupply to defence. This is autonomy you can trust, maintain, and multiply.”

The upcoming European field trials will demonstrate the Varan's swarm coordination, modular payload integration, and all-terrain endurance, positioning VisionWave as a global leader in autonomous multi-domain defence innovation.







Varan is the first in a family of next-generation ground autonomy systems currently in development at VisionWave.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, autonomous systems, and threat-response platforms. Its portfolio spans super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) engine for real-time perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“potential,”“anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding the timing, scope, and outcome of Varan testing, performance claims, cost advantages, swarm capabilities, and future product releases. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including but not limited to: failure to obtain regulatory approvals, technical failures during testing, budget constraints of potential customers, competition, supply-chain disruption, and changes in export-control regimes. See VisionWave's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

