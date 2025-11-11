Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Targets Japan's Growing Golf Market Through Direct Platform Launch



Japan ranks at the top of countries outside the United States, with approximately 11.4 million on-course golfers in 2023, with increasing numbers since then.

For performance-oriented golf equipment companies, Japan represents both a mature and dynamic market. By launching an online direct-to-consumer platform tailored to Japanese golfers, Newton is positioning itself to access demand more efficiently and directly.

Japan has long been a powerhouse in golf culture, and now Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is making a bold move in that territory with the rollout of its dedicated Japanese e-commerce platform: .The company, known for its performance-engineered shafts and putters, is positioning itself to tap into what it describes as the world's second-largest golf market, reflecting the deep roots and continuing relevance of the sport in Japan ( ).

Japan ranks at the top of countries outside the United States, with approximately 11.4 million on-course golfers in 2023, with increasing numbers since then. The country also registers one of the highest numbers of golf courses globally, with...

