Insource Solutions Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Timeseer.AI
The InSource Solutions Group, a leading force in digital transformation for manufacturing and industrial sectors across North America, which includes InSource Solutions in the U.S. and Cimsoft in Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with Timeseer, provider of the leading sensor data verification platform. This collaboration is set to deliver critical data trust capabilities to industrial and infrastructure companies throughout the region.
The InSource Solutions Group is dedicated to reinventing manufacturing in North America by aligning industrial operations with business outcomes, building connected workforces, and delivering measurable transformations across the industrial ecosystem. The company's mission is clear: simplify success for industrial organizations and help them compete globally.
Through this partnership, the InSource Solutions Group will integrate and deliver the Timeseer platform to its diverse customer base, ensuring that the critical data powering digital transformation initiatives-including AI pilots, digital twins, and mission-critical operations-is accurate, trusted, and immediately ready for decision-making.
“Data integrity is the foundation of every digital transformation,” said Rob Bansek, President & CEO of InSource Solutions Group.“Through our partnership with Timeseer, we're helping clients ensure that the data driving their operations is accurate, reliable, and actionable.”
“This partnership significantly strengthens our ability to deliver sensor data verification to industrial process and infrastructure companies across the United States and Canada. Together, we are helping organizations base operational and business decisions on trusted data-unlocking the full potential of digital transformation.” - Niels Verhiejen, Co-Founder & CRO, Timeseer
About Timeseer
Timeseer, headquartered in Hasselt, Belgium, with a U.S. base in Houston, Texas, is the global leader in sensor data validation and reliability software for utilities, energy, and industrial organizations. Purpose-built to help operations and data teams trust their sensor data, the Timeseer platform detects, prioritizes, and resolves data quality issues before these disrupt critical processes, improving uptime, accuracy, and performance. With more than 80 human-years of combined expertise in sensor data engineering, Timeseer delivers validated, high-quality data streams across OT and IoT environments, enabling reliable analytics, digital twins, and AI-driven insights that accelerate digital transformation. The company's mission is to eliminate unreliable data as the biggest barrier to industrial innovation, helping customers worldwide modernize operations and maximize the value of their digital investments.
