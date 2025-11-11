Gala Concert Celebrates Azerbaijani Composer Hajibeyli's 140Th Anniversary In New York

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A gala concert honoring the winners of the 9th Florida Keys International Music Competition, dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was held at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City, USA, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized by the Florida Azerbaijan-American Cultural Association with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the concert, more than 50 young talents selected through the competition performed orchestral pieces by Azerbaijani and international composers, including works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Highlights included performances by Azerbaijani-American pianist Ali Mammadov, an international competition laureate and presidential scholar; young Azerbaijani musician Milana Nabiyeva; and flutist Emily Mammadova-Zakiyyah, all of whom received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Selhet Abbasova, Head of the Diaspora Committee's Department, congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to the competition organizers for their efforts in promoting Azerbaijani music globally. Winners were presented with diplomas and cash prizes.

The gala coincided with Azerbaijan's Glorious Victory Day and State Flag Day, and special congratulations were extended to the Azerbaijani people on these occasions.

The Florida Keys International Music Competition was founded in honor of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Jovdat Hajiyev. Its founders include Parvin Muradova, daughter of distinguished artists Jovdat Hajiyev and Amine Dilbazi, and Tohfa Eminov, president of the Florida-based Azerbaijan-American Cultural Association. Held annually, the competition aims to identify talented musicians from around the world while promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage