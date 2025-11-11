Some 1,358 Civilians In Ukraine Affected By Explosive Devices Since Feb 2022

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Department of Communications of the National Police of Ukraine reported this with reference to the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine remains one of the most contaminated countries in the world with explosive devices. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 10, 2025, 380 people have been killed by explosive devices, including 21 children, and 978 citizens have been injured, among them 116 children," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service, for its part, urged people to move only along verified routes, avoid walking on ice, and not allow children to play near bodies of water, destroyed bridges, damaged buildings, forests, or fields.

Three servicemen detained for attempting to sell half a tonne of explosives

As was reported, as of early October 2025, the Ministry of Defense stated that 1,330 people had been affected by mines in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.