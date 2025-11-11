Turkish Military Aircraft Crashes On Azerbaijangeorgia Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ekho Kavkaza reported the news.

The Ministry of National Defence of Turkey confirmed the crash.

The Turkish Defence Ministry stated that its military transport aircraft C-130, which had departed from Azerbaijan and was heading to Turkey, had crashed on the Georgian–Azerbaijani border, and that search-and-rescue operations were being launched in coordination with the authorities of both countries. Information about casualties and other details, including the cause of the crash, has not yet been disclosed.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the aircraft crashed in the Sighnaghi Municipality, approximately 5 kilometres from the state border of Georgia. According to preliminary information, the aircraft was operating a flight on the Azerbaijan–Turkey route.

An investigation has been launched under Part 4 of Article 275 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which concerns the violation of the rules of operation or use of air transport resulting in loss of life.

