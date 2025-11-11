Bulbul Ahmed



PhD Candidate, University of Iowa Assistant Professor, Department of Peace, Conflict and Human Rights Studies, Bangladesh University of Professionals

I am a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science at the University of Iowa, specializing in international relations and compartive politics. My research investigates how countries' troop contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations shape their broader foreign policy behavior. I analyze how the Permanent Five members of the UN Security Council use peacekeeping, through troop deployments, aid provision, and mission leadership, to signal commitment, influence allies, and affect operational outcomes. My broader work examines how UN and regional peace operations respond to shifting global power configurations, focusing on mandate design, troop composition, and institutional legitimacy.



The University of Iowa, PhD Candidate, Political Science Ball State University, MA in Political Science

Education