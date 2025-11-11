Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudanese Army Ordered to Push into Darfur Against RSF

2025-11-11 08:23:12
(MENAFN) Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has commanded military units to advance into western Darfur to free the region from the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a local governor.

Darfur Governor Mini Arko Minnawi vowed to move west following Burhan’s directives, aiming “to liberate all Sudan, reaching the furthest point in Um Dafuq,” a town located on the border in South Darfur state.

Addressing troops in Khartoum, Minnawi told them, “No one can erase the traces of the crimes committed by the RSF leaders,” as reported by a local news portal on Tuesday.

The governor dismissed RSF claims that one of their commanders, Abu Lulu—seen in videos shooting hundreds of civilians in El-Fasher—had been arrested, calling it “a political theater that will not change the facts.”

In a separate development, Sudan’s army reportedly shelled an RSF military base in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, on Tuesday, according to an Egyptian state-run news channel. The RSF has not yet responded to this report.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in Sudan early Tuesday to hold discussions with Sudanese authorities, as Cairo remains a major supporter of the Sudanese government.

On October 26, the RSF took control of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and carried out massacres, according to both local and international monitoring organizations.

MENAFN11112025000045017167ID1110326917



MENAFN

