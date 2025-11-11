403
German police detain far-right extremist for running darknet platform
(MENAFN) Authorities in Germany have detained a far-right extremist accused of managing a darknet platform that encouraged violence against politicians and placed cryptocurrency bounties on their deaths, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as Martin S., a 49-year-old dual citizen of Germany and Poland, was arrested Monday evening in the city of Dortmund, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Reports indicate that he has connections to the extremist Reich Citizens movement.
Investigators believe Martin S. had been running the secret online network since at least June 2025. On the platform, he allegedly published the names of political figures and public personalities alongside self-issued “death sentences.”
Prosecutors said the site also contained detailed instructions for constructing explosives and included private information belonging to potential victims. Martin S. is accused of soliciting digital currency donations to serve as “bounties” for those willing to carry out the killings.
According to officials, there is strong evidence that the suspect was involved in financing terrorism, distributing material designed to promote serious acts of violence against the state, and unlawfully sharing personal data.
Authorities have not disclosed which specific politicians were targeted or how much cryptocurrency the platform collected.
