IPL Retention: 'Too High A Price' - Finch On Venkatesh Iyer's KKR Future

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has shared his thoughts on what should be Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) retention decision on all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Although the official list of retentions will be announced on Saturday, KKR are yet to reveal which players they plan to release. However, Finch believes the franchise should re-evaluate their approach toward Iyer's retention.

Finch Questions Iyer's Price and Role

"Paying Rs 23.75 crore is too high for a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been used out of position as a middle-order batter without utilising his bowling," JioStar expert Finch said while analysing the team's possible moves. He further highlighted Iyer's contribution to the side but pointed out that his role in the current setup has become uncertain.

"While Venkatesh Iyer has been a match-winner for KKR, being their top scorer in 2021 and helping them lift the trophy in 2024, his inconsistent role and high price tag don't align," Finch explained on JioStar.

A Tale of Inconsistent Performances

In 2021, Venkatesh arrived as a storm, scoring 370 runs in ten games, which was his debut season, as KKR reached the final, but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their title-winning year in 2024, the southpaw again scored 370 runs. Things looked difficult in 2025, as he scored 142 runs in 11 games, with one fifty, at an average of 20.28.

Finch Proposes 'Release and Buy Back' Strategy

The former Australian opener suggested that KKR could benefit from releasing Iyer and attempting to bring him back at a more balanced price point. "KKR should consider releasing him to free up funds and potentially buy him back at a more reasonable price that matches his current role in the team," Finch added.

With the retention deadline nearing, eyes will be on KKR's final list and whether the franchise decides to retain one of their most impactful yet unpredictable performers.

