403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Readybid Launches Next-Generation Sustainability Reporting For Smarter Hotel Procurement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 11 November 2025: ReadyBid, a global leader in hotel RFP tools and hotel sourcing solutions, has announced the release of its new Next-Generation Sustainability Reporting Suite - a powerful analytics enhancement designed to help corporations measure and manage environmental impact across their hotel procurement programs.
Integrating Sustainability into the Hotel RFP Process
The Sustainability Reporting Suite integrates directly into ReadyBid's hotel RFP solution, giving travel managers access to sustainability metrics, energy ratings, and eco-certifications when evaluating supplier bids. This enables organizations to prioritize hotels aligned with their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals without compromising rate competitiveness.
"Sustainability isn't just a goal - it's becoming a sourcing standard," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "Our new reporting suite ensures corporations can source responsibly, make data-driven decisions, and track progress toward greener travel management programs."
Smarter Sourcing with Data Transparency
The system enhances ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool by adding supplier sustainability filters, real-time reporting dashboards, and visual analytics. Procurement leaders can now view carbon performance scores, waste management initiatives, and local community impact metrics within each hotel RFP template.
By incorporating sustainability insights directly into the bidding workflow, ReadyBid helps companies bid on hotels that meet both performance and environmental benchmarks.
Leading the Future of Responsible Travel
The release marks a major advancement in ReadyBid's commitment to helping corporations adopt more sustainable practices within business travel management. The feature not only supports environmental accountability but also enhances supplier relationships by encouraging transparent and responsible sourcing.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based provider of advanced hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology. Its platform enables enterprises to automate procurement, analyze supplier performance, and align sourcing strategies with corporate sustainability goals.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
Integrating Sustainability into the Hotel RFP Process
The Sustainability Reporting Suite integrates directly into ReadyBid's hotel RFP solution, giving travel managers access to sustainability metrics, energy ratings, and eco-certifications when evaluating supplier bids. This enables organizations to prioritize hotels aligned with their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals without compromising rate competitiveness.
"Sustainability isn't just a goal - it's becoming a sourcing standard," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "Our new reporting suite ensures corporations can source responsibly, make data-driven decisions, and track progress toward greener travel management programs."
Smarter Sourcing with Data Transparency
The system enhances ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool by adding supplier sustainability filters, real-time reporting dashboards, and visual analytics. Procurement leaders can now view carbon performance scores, waste management initiatives, and local community impact metrics within each hotel RFP template.
By incorporating sustainability insights directly into the bidding workflow, ReadyBid helps companies bid on hotels that meet both performance and environmental benchmarks.
Leading the Future of Responsible Travel
The release marks a major advancement in ReadyBid's commitment to helping corporations adopt more sustainable practices within business travel management. The feature not only supports environmental accountability but also enhances supplier relationships by encouraging transparent and responsible sourcing.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based provider of advanced hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology. Its platform enables enterprises to automate procurement, analyze supplier performance, and align sourcing strategies with corporate sustainability goals.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
Company:-Readybid
User:- Joseph Friedmann
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-6193781325Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment