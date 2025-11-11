Scorpio Gold Unveils 19 High Potential Gold Exploration Targets At The Manhattan District, Nevada

TARGET

Hooligan Originally mined during the first mining boom of the Manhattan District, the Hooligan area is a collection of multiple historic underground mines on the western edge of the Manhattan District. The area hosts Cambrian meta-sediments and some Ordovician limestones and meta-sediments. There are 19 drillholes, multiple trenches and test pits in the area, all completed by previous operators. Estimated 49.5k oz Au (4.13 g/t) historic resource (New Concept, 1997 - see Technical Report effective June 4, 2025 ). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Permitting in progress with the USFS and BLM.

Black Mammoth This area is noted for its large black exposure of an entire limestone bed that has been jasperized, indicating large amounts of fluid flow. This area hosts Ordovician Zanzibar limestones (partially jasperoid) wrapping around the Manhattan Antiform fold hinge to the north of Goldwedge. Gold mineralization is hosted in near vertical zones of calcite dominant veining and blossom into the receptive limestone and quartzite beds that comprise the Black Mammoth hill. This may be the northern extension of the Goldwedge Mine as it extends further into the Ordovician Zanzibar limestones. Multiple grab samples greater than 10 g/t Au are noted in the area. Infrastructure from the 1910-1940's mining operations still stands on the hillside. Estimated 52k oz Au (6.14 g/t) historic resource (New Concept, 1997 - see Technical Report effective June 4, 2025 ). See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs.

Goldwedge The historic Goldwedge Mine area hosts structurally controlled low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization. Mineralization is hosted in a structurally complex fault zone within the Ordovician Zanzibar Formation, and adjacent to the Manhattan Caldera. Deeper underground potential targets along the Reliance Fault have not been tested (see "Goldwedge Deep"). This area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. The Goldwedge mine started its build phase back in the 1990s and was originally drilled by Freeport McMoran. Goldwedge had a historic NI 43-101 Technical Report (RSM, 2005) filed on it and is known for high grade gold. The previous resource estimate was based on reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drill holes, and sampling of underground workings. Additional data was derived from work undertaken by previous operators Freeport McMoran Company and Crown Resources Corporation. Further to this, significant historic underground mining exists at the Goldwedge target. Scorpio's best intervals in the area are 12.47 g/t Au over 7.6 m from 25.3 m (see news release dated July 27, 2020 ) and 1.69 g/t Au over 55.6 m from 118.9 m (see news release dated December 11, 2024 ). This area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. Lateral step out drilling, 2024 drilling complete and 2025 Phase 2 in progress.

Goldwedge Deep This target is the deeper extension of the Goldwedge underground mine. Favorable structures hosting mineralization have not been delineated at depth. Goldwedge is hosted within Ordovician Zanzibar carbonates, but we would expect to see Cambrian Gold Hill Formation at depth. Geochemistry and geology suggest Goldwedge is at the top of the epithermal system. Deep extensions of existing historic production are yet to be tested, as a maximum vertical depth of 200 m has only been drilled. As Goldwedge has less than 1 km of tunnel development, the deeper parts of the underground mine from the 2000s have yet to be tested. Geological modelling of mineralization controls in underground mine. Potential reopening of Goldwedge Underground.

Gap Zone The Gap Zone is between the historic Reliance Mine and the Goldwedge Mine, along the Reliance Fault, which is known to be a main host of the current resource. This area hosts the Reliance Fault within the Cambrian Gold Hill Formation as it nears the Ordovician Zanzibar Formation at Goldwedge. This zone is near the claim boundaries of both previous mine operators and has never been fully tested. The underground Reliance Mine produced in the 1930's. This Zone was targeted during the 2025 Phase 1 drilling program and provided intervals of 1.24 g/t Au over 92.8 m from 59.1 m and 1.50 g/t Au over 25.2 m from 303.7 m (see news release dated August 25, 2025 ). This area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. Lateral step out drilling, 2025 Phase 1 complete and Phase 2 in progress. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Mayflower Trend The area hosts Cambrian Gold Hill Formation - Mayflower Unit limestones/marbles on left (west) limb of the Manhattan Antiform, west of IC and West Pit. Historically targeted marble is a good host for gold. The Mayflower limestone/marble is interpreted as the left-limb of the White Caps marble - a historically targeted marble in historic mines. In the Manhattan District, historically, limestones & marbles have been known to be favourable hosts for high grade gold. There are a total of 32 separate mineshafts/adits that targeted the Mayflower rock units along the ~2 km long trend. Production at the IC and USD pits and the southern end of the East Pit targeted the Mayflower units. See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Mustang Hill The area hosts Ordovician Zanzibar Formation limestones and Cambrian Gold Hill Formation phyllites and marbles extending to the NE of the West Pit on the right (east) limb of the Manhattan Anticline. Includes the historic Thanksgiving and other mines and has not been fully connected to known mineralizing structures along the Reliance Trend and at depth. One of the larger historic mines within Scorpio's package, the base of the War Eagle mill is still present on the Mustang Hill Target. Mustang Hill comprises of multiple underground mines, including the Mustang Hill and Thanksgiving mines, which connect to the Reliance Mine. These mines are known for high grade gold with tunnels extending over a mile long away from the entrance portals. Scorpio's best interval in the area is 3.89 g/t over 41.2 m from 24.4 m (see news release dated October 6, 2022 ) and the recent 0.91 g/t Au over 36.4 m from 46.0 m (see news release dated October 14, 2025 ). Part of this area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. Lateral step out drilling, 2025 Phase 1 complete and Phase 2 in progress. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Moriah On the left limb of the Manhattan Antiform, the Moriah area hosts Ordovician limestones and meta-sediments as they stratigraphically contact the Cambrian Gold Hill meta-sediments. On the right limb of the fold, this stratigraphic contact is the same setting that hosts the Goldwedge target. Moriah has multiple undrilled historic mineshafts, adits, and small workings along and near the contact between the Ordovician and Cambrian units. To Scorpio's current knowledge, the area has not been drilled. See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Partially within current BLM NOI permit area.

West Pit The historic West Pit area hosts structurally controlled low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization within the Cambrian Goldhill Formation. The historic pit sits along the Little Grey Fault, within the larger Reliance Trend. The Little Grey Fault strikes towards both the Goldwedge Mine and the USD Pit. The southern projection of the pit (see "Stray Dog") and the pit at depth (see "West Pit Deep") have yet to be tested. The marble of the Mayflower Trend has also been historically mined in the IC Pit, directly adjacent to the West Pit on its western edge. Like the East Pit, the West Pit was started by Howard Hughe's Summa Corp through the 1980s all the way to 1992. The West Pit was the main production of the historic Manhattan pits. It averaged a 3.9:1 strip ratio and produced above 2 g/t Au. Scorpio's best interval in the area is 27.16 g/t over 16.8 m from 59.5 m (see news release dated May 12, 2022 ). This area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. Lateral step out drilling, 2024 drilling complete, 2025 Phase 1 complete and Phase 2 in progress. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

West Pit Deep Below the West Pit, looking at deeper underground targets along the Little Grey Fault. Deep extensions of existing historic production are yet to be tested. Geochemistry and geology suggest the West Pit is at the top of the epithermal system. The West Pit is the largest historic production in the area (~110 m deep). A maximum vertical depth of 200 m has been drilled through the West Pit area. Geological modelling of mineralization controls in open pit mine. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Caldera This target is the contact between the Manhattan Caldera Tertiary volcanics, and the Paleozoic basement rocks, which trends from the northwest part of the claim boundary through most of the project area to the eastern limit. The geologic setting of this target has the potential to mimic geologic conditions at Round Mountain. This unconformable stratigraphic contact has multiple showings along it, like Goldwedge. This extensive target has had minimal drill testing. Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Permitting in progress with the USFS and BLM.

Stray Dog Historically mined USD Pit area, the area between both the West and East pits. Noted intersection of multiple structures & favorable gold hosting rock units like the Mayflower marble. This area is interpreted as the ~200 m extension of the Little Gray Fault as it projects along strike from the West Pit to the USD pit. Minimal drilling exists connecting the West and USD pits. One significant interval of 11.98 g/t Au over 13.7 m from 134.2 m (see news release dated May 12, 2022 ) sits within the area near the West Pit. See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Lateral step out drilling, in progress. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

East Pit The historic East Pit area hosts low sulphidation epithermal mineralization is hosted in predominantly clastic meta-sediments of Cambrian Goldhill Formation. The southern projection of the pit (see "Iron Queen") and the pit at depth (see "East Pit Deep") have yet to be tested. The Mayflower Trend also intersects the southern portion of the East Pit. Original mine design by Howard Hughes' Summa Corp and was ultimately produced by Echo Bay through the 1980s up until 1992. The East Pit had a strip ratio of 1.1:1 at an average grade of 2.5 g/t Au. This area is included in the current Manhattan MRE. Lateral step out drilling, 2025 Phase 2 drilling in progress. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

April Fool The original gold mining location in the Manhattan District with visible gold found in outcrop. Low sulphidation mineralization hosted in Paleozoic sediments. Drag folding and breccias to the east of the town of Manhattan on the right (east) limb of the Manhattan Antiform. The April Fool claims were filed on April 1, 1905 (April Fools Day) and are credited with starting the Manhattan historic gold rush. The April Fool mine was noted as a bonanza grade mine at the time. The areas comprised multiple deep workings and adits but has not been a focus of exploration since the 1990s when New Concept Mining estimated a historic resource of 46k oz Au at 2.80 g/t (New Concept, 1997 - see Technical Report effective June 4, 2025 ). See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs.

East Pit Deep Below the East Pit, looking at deeper underground potential targets. Deep extensions of existing historic production are yet to be tested. Geochemistry and geology suggest the East Pit is at the top of the epithermal system. The East Pit was the second largest historic production (~80 m deep), and highest grade, in the area. It was mined at a 1.1:1 strip ratio. A maximum vertical depth of 200 m has been drilled through the East Pit area. Geological modelling of mineralization controls in open pit mine. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Tailings and Leach Pad The historic tailings and leach pad at the Echo Bay Manhattan Mining operation and the tailings at the Goldwedge Mine present as previously processed material at much higher grades than current cut-off grades. Project wide LiDAR survey has been completed. Initial work for these targets would include desktop studies to understand what gold remains. Data compilation and development of next phase work programs.

Iron Queen The area is the southern extension of the Mayflower Trend as it trends directly south-east past the East Pit. The area hosts the Mayflower Marble unit of the Cambrian Gold Hill Formation. As with the Mayflower Trend, multiple adits and shafts continue along the unit, trending to the southeast. To Scorpio's current knowledge, the area has not been drilled. See Figure A1 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Within current BLM NOI permit area.

Barrel Spring This target is along a larger fold hinge, like the setting at Black Mammoth, and near the Roberts Mountain Thrust Fault. Geology is complex and comprised of the Ordovician Zanzibar and Cambrian Gold Hill Formations, as well as an overthrust of Lower Cambrian Harkness Formation and later Cretaceous intrusive units. This area hosts the first patented claim in the entire Manhattan District, just to the north of Scorpio's target. There is a large ~3 km long soil anomaly with anomalous gold, arsenic, and antimony in the area. See Figure A3 (Appendix A). Data compilation and development of next phase work programs. Permitting in progress with the USFS and BLM.

Keystone Jumbo The historic high-grade Keystone and Jumbo pits lie ~5 km to the SE of the main MRE area. Geology of the area is comprised of fine-grained clastic sediments, breccias, a felsic stock, and sills and dikes with extensive brecciation. Mineralization is classic low sulphidation epithermal type, with extensive drusy quartz, carbonate textures in veins, and breccia fill with pyrite and its oxidation products and associated clays. Mineralization appears to be focused along a north trending fault system. Free gold is hosted mainly in quartz along the walls of kaolinized faults. The area notes boundaries between Roberts Mountain Thrust/Cretaceous Intrusive/Manhattan Anticline. Keystone and Jumbo were previously mined open pits (1970s). Previous Scorpio management completed a preliminary phase of drilling at the target in 2019 but did not follow up with the indicated follow-up phase of drilling (see news release dated December 6, 2019 ). Estimated 156k oz Au (7.64 g/t) historic resource (New Concept, 1997 - see Technical Report effective June 4, 2025 ). See Figure A2 (Appendix A). Data compilation work, develop geological model and target Historic Resource area and extensions. Existing Plan of Operations with USFS needs updated bonding prior to commencing drilling activities.