403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minimum of eight people pass away in car explosion in India
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed and 15 others seriously injured in a car explosion in New Delhi on Monday, according to state media.
"8 people (were) reported killed in a car blast near the Red Fort. Rescue operations underway," reported a state-run media organization, referring to the historic Mughal-era site.
The police said the explosion occurred at approximately 6:52 pm local time (0122GMT). Following the blast, 15 critically injured individuals were transported to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly monitored the situation during a phone call with Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to the Delhi Fire Department, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage after the explosion.
"The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are underway," the report said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters that the blast originated from a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a red light. Local residents reported hearing a "loud noise" at the time of the explosion.
Authorities have issued a high alert across the capital. The exact cause and nature of the blast remain under investigation.
"8 people (were) reported killed in a car blast near the Red Fort. Rescue operations underway," reported a state-run media organization, referring to the historic Mughal-era site.
The police said the explosion occurred at approximately 6:52 pm local time (0122GMT). Following the blast, 15 critically injured individuals were transported to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly monitored the situation during a phone call with Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to the Delhi Fire Department, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage after the explosion.
"The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are underway," the report said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters that the blast originated from a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a red light. Local residents reported hearing a "loud noise" at the time of the explosion.
Authorities have issued a high alert across the capital. The exact cause and nature of the blast remain under investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment