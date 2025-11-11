Russia Contributes To Building The Global AI Architecture

AI is revolutionising the world economy and society. Sberbank's first deputy chairman of the executive board, Alexander Vedyakhin, explores Russia's role in BRICS AI collaboration, regulation efforts, and the upcoming AI Journey conference

Question:

Last year, the AI Alliance Network for BRICS countries was established. What is its purpose, and are representatives from Arab nations expected to join?

Answer:

The AI Alliance Network brings together 17 industry-specific associations from 14 countries, comprising more than 7,000 partners. In addition to BRICS+ members, associations and universities from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Chile, Cuba, Serbia, and several other nations have joined the Alliance.

In 2025, the Russian AI Alliance chairs the Secretariat of the AI Alliance Network. We lead the Global AI Horizons foresight research project, which aims to identify the most promising areas of AI research. Over 200 scientists from 25 countries are already participating.

The Alliance focuses on joint educational initiatives to upskill professionals. We share our experience in AI regulation and actively engage in discussions at the UN. Our key goals include establishing a stimulating regulatory environment and developing an ethical, human-centred foundation for AI.

We are now exploring the expansion of the AI Alliance Network by inviting national associations and universities from Arab countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia. Negotiations are ongoing, and we hope to welcome them as full members soon. The Arab states are deeply invested in AI development and stand among the field's global leaders.

For Arab nations, joining the BRICS AI Alliance Network goes beyond formal participation, it addresses critical needs. Without substantial engagement from the Arab world, with its unique cultural context, language, and investment strength, AI risks a constrained evolution.

Question:

What do you think are the most promising directions for AI collaboration within the BRICS framework?

Answer:

BRICS countries differ in their stages of AI development, and this diversity is a major advantage for collaboration. Mutual support and knowledge-sharing allow us to shape global AI governance standards that reflect the interests of all member nations. Arab countries' initiatives play a pivotal role in advancing this agenda.

In strategic partnership with UNIDO's Global Community on AI for Industry and Manufacturing, we are preparing to launch the BRICS+ AI Success Hub - an international platform for sharing AI implementation case studies across BRICS+ countries and their partners.

We also prioritise developing a global AI regulatory framework, aligning ethical and legal norms within the BRICS framework.

At the recent World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 in China, Sber advocated for collective efforts to establish effective AI standards that ensure safety, ethics, and rights protection for all, regardless of geography.

Key steps include involving governments, businesses, researchers, and civil society in AI governance - while incentivising innovation through knowledge-sharing and international collaboration platforms.

Question:

Throughout the year, the AI Alliance Network conducted a series of foresight sessions in various countries. What does real collaboration between Russian developers and BRICS counterparts look like?

Answer:

Through joint efforts by all members, the AI Alliance Network successfully held nine foresight sessions in Morocco, the UAE, China, Serbia, Russia, Pakistan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan.

These scientific workshops fostered global collaboration among leading AI researchers, addressing the challenges and opportunities of the AI revolution. Parallel in-depth interviews with researchers provided valuable insights and projections for AI's future trajectories.

The initiative served as a global platform for knowledge exchange, trend identification, and scientific cooperation - laying the groundwork for future academic publications in AI. A comprehensive final report summarising the foresight sessions will be presented at AI Journey 2025, the annual international AI conference in Moscow.

Key focus areas include general AGI, timelines for its emergence, AI agent evolution, explainability (how models justify their decisions), and AI safety technologies. An additional section examines the socioeconomic and humanitarian impacts of AI adoption, with a spotlight on AI-human interaction dynamics.

Question:

The AI Journey conference is celebrating its anniversary edition this year. What exciting new agenda can we expect?

Answer:

Held annually, AI Journey promotes AI research, innovation, and professional dialogue across industries. The conference caters to both experts and the general public, focusing on AI's applications in science, business, and society. It also provides young researchers unique opportunities to engage with industry leaders and gain valuable insights.

Last year, more than 200 distinguished speakers from Russia and abroad, including the UAE, participated. Notably, speakers from the Arab world are frequent contributors, enriching the dialogue with their regional innovations and perspectives.

Everyone interested in AI - whether developing, studying, or applying it - is invited to join this three-day journey into the AI universe. Online participation is free and globally accessible, with live streams available in both English and Arabic.

Question:

How competitive are Russian AI solutions, including those developed by Sber, in BRICS countries?

Answer:

Exporting Russian AI solutions to BRICS markets is a high-potential direction. Russia has extensive experience developing and implementing AI tools across industries such as heavy manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and education.

First, deep localisation is critical to accommodate the linguistic, cultural, and legal specificities of BRICS countries. Developing national generative models like GigaChat underscores our commitment to technological sovereignty and data security. Notably, GigaChat can process and respond to queries in Arabic.

Implementing domestic AI solutions enhances government efficiency and public access to services. We also support China's proposal for an open-source global AI ecosystem to reduce barriers and strengthen the Global South.

Second, partnerships with local companies and government agencies accelerate adoption and build trust in Russian technologies. At the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, we launched the first BRICS+ AI Technology Forum, announcing an international platform for verified case studies to build a unified ecosystem.

Based on over 600 AI implementation cases from Russia and around the world, we developed the Russian AI Casebook, showcasing advanced AI and AGI applications in key sectors such as heavy industry, healthcare, and transportation.

Finally, regulatory convergence and standardisation are essential. Harmonising AI-related norms among BRICS members will ensure smoother technology exchange and integration.

Exporting Russian AI solutions to BRICS markets is therefore both achievable and strategically imperative. Realising this vision requires comprehensive strategies - encompassing technology adaptation, partnership development, and robust support infrastructure.