Kabul, Astana Vow To Boost Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Fields

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Kazakh Foreign Ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to continued expansion of cooperation between Kabul and Astana and agreed to maintain active political dialogue.

Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephonic conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

A statement from the ministry said the ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Particular attention was given to the development of cooperation in trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.

Both ministers also reiterated their commitment to the consistent development of the Kazakh-Afghan cooperation and agreed to sustain active political engagement.

During the call, Kazakh Minister Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent devastating earthquakes and announced Kazakhstan's plans to send a humanitarian mission to Kabul in the near future. The mission will include medical specialists, as well as medicines and essential supplies.

For his part, Muttaqi thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and attention to the needs of the Afghan people, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid, totalling 3,700 tonnes, had been delivered to Afghanistan earlier this year.

kk/ma