403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Officials Condemn Sudan Violence
(MENAFN) A coalition of foreign ministers and senior representatives from over 20 nations released a unified declaration on Monday, denouncing atrocities and breaches of international humanitarian law in Sudan.
They expressed “deep alarm over reports of systematic violence against civilians.”
The signatories voiced that they were “gravely alarmed by the reports of systematic and ongoing violence against civilians during and after the fall of (the city of) El-Fasher to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” highlighting concerns over the intensifying clashes throughout North Darfur and the Kordofan region.
They characterized the “deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnically motivated mass killings, conflict-related sexual violence, starvation as a method of warfare and obstruction of humanitarian access” as “abhorrent violations of international humanitarian law.”
The joint statement emphasized that “such acts, if substantiated, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.”
The officials called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing that “impunity must end and accountability must be upheld.”
Furthermore, they underscored that “protection and justice for the Sudanese people is not only a legal obligation but also an urgent moral imperative.”
The declaration also highlighted the urgent humanitarian crisis, describing it as “intolerable that widespread starvation and famine persist due to access restrictions,” and urged authorities to permit the World Food Program (WFP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other aid organizations to distribute assistance without hindrance.
They expressed “deep alarm over reports of systematic violence against civilians.”
The signatories voiced that they were “gravely alarmed by the reports of systematic and ongoing violence against civilians during and after the fall of (the city of) El-Fasher to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” highlighting concerns over the intensifying clashes throughout North Darfur and the Kordofan region.
They characterized the “deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnically motivated mass killings, conflict-related sexual violence, starvation as a method of warfare and obstruction of humanitarian access” as “abhorrent violations of international humanitarian law.”
The joint statement emphasized that “such acts, if substantiated, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.”
The officials called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing that “impunity must end and accountability must be upheld.”
Furthermore, they underscored that “protection and justice for the Sudanese people is not only a legal obligation but also an urgent moral imperative.”
The declaration also highlighted the urgent humanitarian crisis, describing it as “intolerable that widespread starvation and famine persist due to access restrictions,” and urged authorities to permit the World Food Program (WFP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other aid organizations to distribute assistance without hindrance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment