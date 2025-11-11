403
Sudan slams international silence on RSF atrocities in El-Fasher, Bara
(MENAFN) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem on Monday criticized the international community for remaining silent amid ongoing “violations” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, North Darfur, and Bara, North Kordofan.
Salem made the remarks during a meeting in Port Sudan with Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who is visiting Sudan for five days, according to official reports.
Salem denounced “the international community’s silence over the ongoing violations committed by the RSF in El-Fasher and Bara" and emphasized “the need for concerted international efforts to designate the RSF as a terrorist organization.”
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating humanitarian operations and safeguarding aid workers, highlighting continued collaboration with the IOM, particularly on initiatives supporting the voluntary return of Sudanese migrants.
Sudan is grappling with a worsening humanitarian crisis following intense clashes between the army and the RSF since April 2023, which have claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions.
Pope expressed “solidarity with Sudan following the recent RSF takeover of El-Fasher and the grave, widespread violations committed against residents and civilians, which forced large numbers to flee to the areas of al-Dabba in the Northern State and Tawila in North Darfur.” She reaffirmed the IOM’s ongoing efforts to address the urgent needs of those newly displaced.
During her visit, Pope is scheduled to meet several officials and conduct field visits to al-Dabba and Khartoum to assess the conditions of those displaced from El-Fasher, as well as review governmental efforts in reconstruction, development, and facilitating voluntary return, according to reports.
Bara in North Kordofan has also seen significant displacement following RSF forces’ takeover on Oct. 25 amid the ongoing conflict with the Sudanese army. While authorities and organizations have accused the RSF of killings and torture, the force denies targeting civilians.
Nearly 89,000 people were displaced from El-Fasher and surrounding areas last month, according to IOM estimates. On Oct. 26, the RSF captured El-Fasher, with local and international organizations reporting massacres and warning that such attacks could deepen the country’s geographic fragmentation.
RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, acknowledged “violations” by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming to have established investigation committees.
Out of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF currently controls all five states in the Darfur region, except for portions of northern North Darfur, which remain under army control. The military continues to hold the majority of areas across the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and central regions.
