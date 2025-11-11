403
EU Lawmakers Adopt Proposal to Tighten Climate Goals
(MENAFN) The European Parliament’s Environment, Climate and Food Safety Committee has endorsed a landmark proposal to tighten the European Union’s climate goals, backing a new target to slash net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels.
In a vote held Monday, lawmakers also supported adding new flexibilities to help member states meet their climate commitments, such as counting domestic permanent carbon removals and increasing sectoral flexibilities across industries.
According to an official statement, "From 2036, up to 5% of net emissions reductions could come from high-quality international carbon credits from partner countries, but the MEPs want assurances that this will be subject to robust safeguards. The Commission proposed up to 3%."
The committee further endorsed delaying the launch of the EU Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2) from 2027 to 2028, citing the need for a smoother transition.
Under the adopted position, progress toward the 2040 climate goal would be reviewed every two years. The biennial review would take into account scientific evidence, technological innovation, and the state of EU competitiveness. Based on those findings, the European Commission could recommend adjusting the target or introducing new measures to protect the bloc’s social and economic balance.
Lawmakers stressed that the green transition must be paired with efforts to strengthen EU competitiveness, ensuring that climate policy and economic growth advance together.
The European Parliament will vote on the committee’s stance during its November 13 plenary session, paving the way for negotiations with EU member states on the final version of the legislation.
The current European Climate Law commits the EU to a legally binding 55% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared with 1990 levels, and aims for full climate neutrality by 2050.
