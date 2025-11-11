403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish FM attends summit between Syrian President al-Sharaa, Trump
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that he attended Monday’s meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, joining upon invitation.
"I was also present. We conveyed our president's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) greetings and best wishes to Trump," Fidan told reports from Turkish media.
He added, "We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security."
Fidan noted the timing of his presence at the White House, saying, "Of course, my presence at the White House today coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa."
During the visit, he also held separate discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the Special Envoy for Syria and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack.
Sharaa’s arrival at the White House marked a historic occasion, as it was the first time a Syrian president had visited Washington since the country gained independence nearly eight decades ago.
"I was also present. We conveyed our president's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) greetings and best wishes to Trump," Fidan told reports from Turkish media.
He added, "We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security."
Fidan noted the timing of his presence at the White House, saying, "Of course, my presence at the White House today coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa."
During the visit, he also held separate discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the Special Envoy for Syria and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack.
Sharaa’s arrival at the White House marked a historic occasion, as it was the first time a Syrian president had visited Washington since the country gained independence nearly eight decades ago.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment