403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hate Crimes in Finland Witness Surge
(MENAFN) Finland has experienced an unprecedented rise in hate crimes in 2025, with almost 70% of the incidents reported being motivated by the victims' ethnic or national background, local media reported on Monday.
The number of hate crime reports in Finland has been gradually increasing each year since around 2020.
Most of the suspected cases involved verbal abuse, threats, and harassment, according to a broadcaster, which cited findings from the country’s Police University College.
Statistics indicate that suspected hate crimes in Finland reached an all-time high this year, with police documenting 1,808 such incidents, marking a 13% increase compared to 2023.
The study highlighted that the majority of the suspected crimes were driven by racist motives, noting that nearly 70% of the filed reports were linked to the victims' ethnic or national identity.
"The Finnish Criminal Code does not include the criminal categories of hate crime or hate speech, but hate motive is a basis for increasing the punishment. Therefore, any act that is defined by legislation as a crime can be a hate crime," explained the Police University College.
Jenita Rauta, a researcher at the institution, pointed out that last year’s reported hate crimes also targeted individuals based on disability, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs.
"The trend is concerning. In my opinion, the increase in hate crimes against people with disabilities reflects, for example, a broader societal polarization in which those in vulnerable positions are targeted," Rauta commented.
The number of hate crime reports in Finland has been gradually increasing each year since around 2020.
Most of the suspected cases involved verbal abuse, threats, and harassment, according to a broadcaster, which cited findings from the country’s Police University College.
Statistics indicate that suspected hate crimes in Finland reached an all-time high this year, with police documenting 1,808 such incidents, marking a 13% increase compared to 2023.
The study highlighted that the majority of the suspected crimes were driven by racist motives, noting that nearly 70% of the filed reports were linked to the victims' ethnic or national identity.
"The Finnish Criminal Code does not include the criminal categories of hate crime or hate speech, but hate motive is a basis for increasing the punishment. Therefore, any act that is defined by legislation as a crime can be a hate crime," explained the Police University College.
Jenita Rauta, a researcher at the institution, pointed out that last year’s reported hate crimes also targeted individuals based on disability, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs.
"The trend is concerning. In my opinion, the increase in hate crimes against people with disabilities reflects, for example, a broader societal polarization in which those in vulnerable positions are targeted," Rauta commented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment