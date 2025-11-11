Utah Jewelry Company Introduces Custom-Cut Lab Diamonds Maddie Grace Jewelry

MENAFN - GetNews)



Provo-based Maddie Grace Jewelry expands services to include custom-cut champagne lab diamonds and vintage-inspired stones. Founded in Feb 2024, the company specializes in made-to-order engagement rings and wedding bands. The expansion taps into growing demand for personalized, sustainable jewelry as lab diamonds are projected to reach 20% of global diamond sales by 2025.

PROVO, Utah - Maddie Grace Jewelry announced Tuesday that it has expanded its services to include custom-cut champagne lab diamonds and vintage-inspired stones.

The 1.5 year old Utah-based company is stepping into the state's growing custom jewelry market at a time when lab-grown diamonds are surging in popularity.

According to the Gemological Institute of America, lab-grown diamonds are one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry, with projections showing they'll make up about 20% of all diamonds sold globally by 2025.

The Provo-based company now offers clients the ability to customize both settings and diamond cuts, including rare champagne-colored lab diamonds and old mine cuts that traditionally appear only in natural stones. According to research from the Natural Diamond Council, custom jewelry represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the $80 billion global diamond market.

"We think everything should be special for the customer, so we custom create everything," said Maddie Zobrist, founder of Maddie Grace Jewelry. "We can even custom cut diamonds for our clients in special shapes and colors."

Founded in February 2024, the company specializes in made-to-order engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelry including tennis necklaces and earrings. The business recently gained recognition as a preferred vendor by Utah Valley Bride magazine and has expanded its website to include wedding bands alongside its custom engagement ring offerings.

The expansion comes as Research and Markets data indicates millennials and Gen Z consumers increasingly seek personalized jewelry options, with 47 percent preferring custom pieces over traditional designs. Maddie Grace Jewelry's sustainable approach appeals to environmentally conscious buyers who want ethical alternatives to mined diamonds.

"Every ring is made to order, we are ethical, sustainable, and personal," Zobrist said. The company's custom cutting capabilities allow clients to specify exact diamond characteristics including color, clarity and unique vintage-inspired cuts that mimic historical diamond cutting techniques.

Maddie Grace Jewelry operates from the USA and serves clients nationwide through its website at maddiegracejewelry. The company's expansion reflects broader trends in Utah's jewelry manufacturing sector, which has grown 23 percent over the past two years according to state economic development data.