Kuwait Oil Price Up 38 Cents To USD 66.10 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 38 cents to USD 66.10 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 65.72 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, the prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermidate went up each by 43 cents and 38 cents, respectively, to reach USD 64.06 per barrel and USD 60.13 ber barrel. (end)
