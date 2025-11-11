Nelson Kamwaro Leads Imara Avocado Factory To Partner With Makueni Farmers To Boost Avocado Production

MENAFN - GetNews)



Image by Imara Avocado FactoryNew initiative supports farmers with direct purchases, high-quality seedlings, and agronomy training to enhance Kenya's avocado value chain.

Makueni County, Kenya - November 10, 2025 - Imara Avocado Factory proudly participated in the Makueni Avocado Farmers Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to empowering local farmers and strengthening Kenya's avocado value chain. The event brought together farmers, industry stakeholders, and agricultural experts to discuss best practices, innovations, and opportunities in avocado farming.

Led by Director Nelson Kamwaro, Imara Avocado Factory announced a major initiative: it will purchase avocados directly from Makueni farmers and provide financial and agronomic support aimed at improving fruit quality and yields. This effort is designed to help smallholder farmers compete in both local and international markets while fostering sustainable agriculture practices.

“Our goal is to ensure that Makueni farmers not only have a reliable market for their produce but also the tools and knowledge to grow premium-quality avocados that meet global standards,” said Nelson Kamwaro.“By investing in farmers, we invest in the future of Kenya's avocado industry.”

As part of this initiative, the company will support farmers through:



Direct purchases of avocados at fair and transparent prices.

Providing funding for high-quality avocado seedlings to help farmers expand orchard capacity. Offering agronomy training and technical assistance to improve cultivation practices, yield, and sustainability.

The partnership reflects Imara Avocado Factory's ongoing mission to create a sustainable and inclusive avocado value chain-from farm to factory-while uplifting smallholder farmers across Kenya. By bridging the gap between local farmers and global markets, the initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of Kenya's avocado industry and contribute to economic growth in Makueni County.

For more information about Imara Avocado Factory and its premium avocado products, visit .

About Imara Avocado Factory

Imara Avocado Factory is a leading avocado processing company in Kenya, dedicated to producing high-quality avocado products for both local and international markets. The company works closely with farmers to promote sustainable farming practices, fair trade, and innovation in agricultural processing. Imara Avocado Factory remains committed to supporting local communities while delivering premium-quality avocado products to the global market.