Delhi Red Fort Blast: Boys Cry Out For 'Papa' As Families Wait Outside LNJP Mortuary Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

MENAFN - Live Mint) On a busy Monday morning, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others, including two women.

The victims of the Delhi car blast were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, a few kilometres away from the blast site. Outside the hospital, families of the blast victims cried inconsolably and hoped that their loved ones would recover.

Outside the LNJP mortuary, the heartbreaking cries of two young boys were heard. One of them was mourning the demise of his father, Dinesh Kumar Mishra. He was crying for his 'papa' as families wait for the bodies of the blast victims.

A relative of Mishra told reporters that he worked near the Red Fort area, His body has been sent for post-mortem

“Dinesh Kumar Mishra was my nephew and he used to work here...His body has been sent for post-mortem...” he said.

According to a list shared by the LNJP Hospital, a total of 20 people were injured in the incident, including two women and 18 men.

Of them, 12 are the residents of Delhi while eight from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh.

The youngest injured victim has been identified as 21-year-old Shivam Jha from Usmanpur, Delhi.

The police said that nine people died in the blast, adding that one mutilated body was recovered from the site.

Two deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha in UP and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi while rest are unidentified and aged between 28 and 58.